Trilogy® by Shea Homes® Earns America's Most Trusted® Active Adult Resort Builder Title for 2026

Trilogy Brand Leads the Industry for the 14th Straight Year

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National independent market research firm Lifestory Research has announced the results of its annual America's Most Trusted® consumer research study, and for a record-shattering 14th consecutive year, Shea Homes' Trilogy brand has been ranked as America's Most Trusted® Active Adult Resort Builder. In the 2026 study, 16,422 active adult consumers (age 55+) shared their opinions about homebuilders. Trilogy achieved a Net Trust Index score of 117.2, the highest among active adult brands, and also the highest among all home builder brands, making Trilogy the most trusted brand in the home building industry.

"Today's buyers are faced with a lot of uncertainty in the housing market, and we understand how important trust is to them. Nothing says more about our values as a team than earning this accolade year after year," says Shea Homes Active Lifestyle Communities President Jeff McQueen. "We're incredibly honored that Trilogy continues to earn buyers' trust. It's true that people don't always remember what you said or did, but they remember how you made them feel. I am proud and humbled to know that our entire team leads with heart to make our customers feel welcome and cared for every step of the way." McQueen attributes the continued America's Most Trusted® Active Adult Resort Builder designation to the way the Trilogy team interacts with those looking for a new community for their next phase of life. "Never a team to settle, we're doubling down on our commitment to being customer-centric, building trust with every family and actively listening with empathy so we can best serve them. Whether a customer reaches out over the phone, via our website, or stops by to tour a Trilogy community, we want them to know we're here to provide the information and experience to help them make the best decision for their needs. It's amazing to be ranked highest again, but we know we can always do more to enhance people's lives."

About America's Most Trusted®

To determine America's Most Trusted® brands, Lifestory Research conducts an annual study in which consumers anonymously evaluate the trust they have in brands encountered during their search for specific products. For study methodology and the full list of rankings, visit www.lifestoryresearch.com.

About Trilogy® by Shea Homes®

The Shea Homes® Active Lifestyle Communities division currently offers 55+ and resort lifestyle communities in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, Texas, Virginia, and Washington, and has been attracting discerning homebuyers across the country since 1999. Both Trilogy large-scale Resort Communities and smaller-scale Trilogy Boutique Communities® are designed to create an enriched lifestyle through exploring new interests and activities, supporting overall wellness, and connecting to a vibrant social life. Homeowners experience a true resort-caliber lifestyle managed by a hospitality-trained staff. Each Trilogy brand community is designed to embrace its natural surroundings and provide a variety of experiences, which may include signature restaurants, pickleball, movement and fitness studios, restore & recover spaces, day spas, pools, culinary classes, hiking trails, exclusive lifestyle programs, and more. Trilogy by Shea Homes received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research 2013-2026 America's Most Trusted® Active Adult Resort Builder Studies. Study results are based on the experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit lifestoryresearch.com. For more information about Trilogy communities, visit Sheahomes.com/Trilogy.

SOURCE Trilogy by Shea Homes