SHEIN and Cheyenne Davis Team Up for a Back-to-School Kids Collection That Brings Style, Comfort and Confidence to Every School Day

From theme days to every day, the SHEIN x Cheyenne Davis collection delivers trend-forward kids' looks built for growing up, showing up and stepping up.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SHEIN, the global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, has partnered with digital creator, entrepreneur and mom Cheyenne Davis for a new back-to-school collection featuring curated kidswear. The campaign is anchored by a video series capturing the beautiful chaos of getting three kids out the door, from navigating school theme days to coordinating everyday looks, all through Davis' lens as a mom who makes it look effortless (even when it's not).

Inspired by the excitement of a fresh school year, the collection features versatile pieces designed for kids who bring bold energy, bright ideas and big dreams, from classroom days and extracurricular activities to weekend adventures and everything in between. From playful sets to cozy layers, dresses and everyday essentials, the collection makes it easy for parents to build stylish looks that kids of all ages will love to wear.

"As a mom, I know how important it is to find clothing that's both practical and stylish," said Davis. "This collaboration with SHEIN is all about helping families feel prepared for a new school year without compromising on quality, comfort or affordability. I wanted to curate pieces that kids are excited to wear and parents feel good about buying."

To celebrate the launch, SHEIN and Davis will host a special give-back event on August 5 in partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of West San Gabriel Valley & Eastside, bringing the community together for a back-to-school celebration. Local children in the program will receive products from the collection alongside backpacks and school supplies, encouraging them to enter a new school year with confidence. Davis will also be joined by friends and family, who will volunteer at the event, helping each child select looks that reflect their personality and giving them the confidence to start the school year ready to stand out, speak up, and shine bright.

The campaign brings Davis' signature warmth and authenticity to every frame, whether she's wrangling her kids through a costume-themed morning or styling them for a weekend out. Each look in the collection was thoughtfully selected to mix and match effortlessly, creating multiple outfits for every school moment, every theme day and every day in between.

The SHEIN Back-to-School x Cheyenne Davis Kids Collection is available exclusively on SHEIN.

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer offering SHEIN-branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors, all at affordable prices. Headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN is committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, promoting its industry-leading, on-demand production methodology for a smarter, future-ready industry. To learn more about SHEIN, visit www.sheingroup.com.

About the Boys & Girls Clubs of West San Gabriel Valley & Eastside

The Boys & Girls Clubs of West San Gabriel Valley & Eastside serves more than 51,000 youth annually across multiple communities through after-school, summer, and enrichment programs. The organization is dedicated to helping young people reach their full potential as caring, productive, and responsible citizens by providing safe spaces, mentorship, and transformative opportunities. To learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of West San Gabriel Valley & Eastside, visit www.wsgvbgc.org

SOURCE SHEIN