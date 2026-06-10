SHEIN Expands Marketplace Seller Education Offering with Product Safety and Quality Compliance Series

New training series delivered with leading testing organisations will support marketplace sellers on product safety, quality and compliance requirements

Series began on 29 May 2026 with livestreamed training on product safety and quality compliance for children's toys by TIC partner

SINGAPORE, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, SHEIN, today announced the launch of a new product safety and quality compliance training series for marketplace sellers, delivered in collaboration with leading third-party testing, inspection and certification (TIC) organizations, including Bureau Veritas, Intertek, SGS, and TÜV SÜD.

The series will cover regulatory updates, product safety requirements, testing standards, and industry best practices to help sellers navigate evolving compliance rules across global markets.

The first session kicked off on 29 May 2026, with a livestream hosted by a TIC partner, focused on product safety and quality compliance for children's toys. Replays of the livestream are available for future viewing on SHEIN's Seller Education Hub, an online portal that provides marketplace sellers with centralized access to compliance guidance, reference materials and educational courses designed to support their selling activities on SHEIN. The Hub includes market and category specific guidance covering product safety requirements, prohibited and restricted products, quality standards, intellectual property protection, and operational compliance across onboarding, listing, and day-to-day operations. This is complemented with hundreds of online compliance courses which are delivered through a range of multimedia formats including short videos, livestreams, and interactive learning modules, coupled with course assessments designed to reinforce practical knowledge and operational readiness.

"This training series is our commitment in action and a component of SHEIN's continuous efforts in product safety and quality compliance across all layers of the business. SHEIN is significantly expanding our technological capabilities, increasing our pool of compliance reviewers, and deepening partnerships with leading international third-party testing organizations in 2026, helping to ensure a continued safe, reliable, and trustworthy shopping experience for consumers worldwide," said a SHEIN spokesperson.

This year will see SHEIN double down on efforts to further enhance its multifaceted governance framework that is built upon SHEIN's foundation of product safety and quality compliance enforcement, including qualification requirements, multi-layered screening, continuous monitoring and feedback-driven improvement, as well as stricter enforcement and seller training and enablement, with an added focus on investments into AI-driven monitoring and risk detection systems - supported by human review.

SOURCE SHEIN