Explore a collection full of style, joy, and play made for every day

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SHEIN, the global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, continues its partnership with CoComelon, the beloved children's show known for teaching life skills through music, with more co-branded kids' fashion styles.

Inspired by the colorful world of CoComelon, the CoComelon x SHEIN collection brings fan-favorite characters to life through playful and comfortable designs made for everyday adventures and the little moments that matter most.

SHEIN and CoComelon Continue to Grow Their Kidswear Partnership

Families who watch and listen to CoComelon's popular songs and episodes, created with input from child development experts, can now let their little ones sing and shine in styles featuring characters from the show that both kids and parents adore.

The collection offers a variety of versatile clothing items for toddlers and babies, perfect for helping all children get through their busy days with ease and confidence. By combining SHEIN's accessible, trend-forward approach with CoComelon's joyful energy, the pieces highlight how fashion alongside music can help inspire a world full of style, kindness, and happiness.

Prices for the collection range from $3 to $25. Explore the full CoComelon x SHEIN collection at SHEIN.com.

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, offering SHEIN-branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors, all at affordable prices. SHEIN remains committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, promoting its industry-leading, on-demand production methodology, for a smarter, future-ready industry. To learn more about SHEIN, visit www.sheingroup.com .

About CoComelon

CoComelon is a children's series designed to teach life skills through music. From trying new veggies to winding down for bed, CoComelon's songs and content have become a go-to resource for millions of parents to learn and bond with their children. Created with input from child development experts, CoComelon is a global kids' entertainment phenomenon, captivating audiences in over 80 countries with more than 4 billion average monthly views on YouTube. Available in more than 20 languages, CoComelon includes spin-offs like The Melon Patch, CoComelon Playdates with Sanrio Friends, Netflix's CoComelon Lane, Cody Time, Nina's Familia, and JJ's Animal Time, as well as an upcoming feature-length CoComelon movie that brings the beloved characters to the big screen for the first time. Since joining Moonbug Entertainment in 2020, the franchise has expanded into consumer products, streaming music, games, and live entertainment—bringing joy to families everywhere!

SOURCE SHEIN