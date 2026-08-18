SHEIN Expands Campus Ambassador Program with Back-to-School Campus Tour at Seven Universities

Interactive Welcome Week activations will bring immersive experiences, exclusive giveaways, and on-site ambassador opportunities to students across the U.S.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SHEIN, the global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, today announced its second annual Campus Tour, a seven-stop back-to-school experience designed to connect with college students during Welcome Week while expanding its growing Campus Ambassador Program.

Building on the success of last year's tour, the 2026 Campus Tour will visit seven universities across the East Coast and Southeast, bringing interactive, social-first experiences directly to campus communities. At each stop, students will have the opportunity to engage with SHEIN through branded photo moments, interactive games, exclusive giveaways, and on-site opportunities to apply for the SHEIN Campus Ambassador Program.

Students can unlock exclusive SHEIN Campus merchandise by completing activities throughout the activation, including downloading the SHEIN app, following SHEIN Campus on Instagram or TikTok, and applying to become a SHEIN Campus Ambassador. Designed with social sharing in mind, each activation will feature immersive photo moments and engaging experiences that encourage students to connect with the brand while creating shareable content.

Launching August 19, the SHEIN Campus Tour will visit the following universities:

August 19 – UNC Charlotte (Charlotte, NC)

August 20 – North Carolina A&T State University (Greensboro, NC)

August 26 – University of Central Florida (Orlando, FL)

August 28 – Kennesaw State University (Cobb County, GA)

September 1 – Georgia Institute of Technology (Atlanta, GA)

September 11 – Rutgers University–New Brunswick (New Brunswick, NJ)

The SHEIN Campus Ambassador Program brings together college students across the U.S. who share a passion for content creation, community, and fashion. The program offers ambassadors opportunities to develop leadership skills, build professional networks, gain real-world experience, and access exclusive perks, including shopping stipends and invitations to SHEIN events, while serving as representatives of the brand on their campuses. Since its inception, the program has paid ambassadors over $30 million in commissions, helping fund tuition, school supplies, and more. There are currently more than 17,000 actively enrolled ambassadors.

The 2026 Campus Tour reflects SHEIN's continued commitment to investing in student communities through immersive experiences that bring the brand to life beyond e-commerce while fostering authentic connections with the next generation of creators and leaders.

Students interested in learning more about the SHEIN Campus Ambassador Program can visit @sheincampus or stop by the SHEIN Campus Tour when it visits their university.

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, offering SHEIN branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors, all at affordable prices. SHEIN remains committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, promoting its industry-leading, on-demand production methodology, for a smarter, future-ready industry. To learn more about SHEIN, visit www.sheingroup.com.

SOURCE SHEIN