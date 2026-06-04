SHEIN Returns to Miami for 2026 Campus Retreat Featuring First-Ever Campus Fashion Show

Top SHEIN Campus Ambassadors gathered in Miami for an immersive brand experience, celebrating creativity, community and student leadership

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SHEIN, the global fashion and lifestyle retailer, hosted its annual 2026 SHEIN Campus Retreat in Miami, Florida, from June 2–4, bringing together top Campus Ambassadors from universities and colleges across the U.S. for a multi-day experience focused on creativity, collaboration, fashion, and community building.

The SHEIN Campus Ambassador Program connects college students across the U.S. through a shared passion for fashion and SHEIN. More than a traditional ambassador program, it's a community built around conversations about fashion, career opportunities, and networking, along with exclusive student-only perks. The annual retreat is the program's signature event, bringing ambassadors together to celebrate the next generation of student leaders.

This year's retreat featured educational master classes, hands-on brand experiences, and wellness-focused activities, all designed to deepen connection and professional development.

The highlight of the retreat was the SHEIN Campus Gala, which featured the first-ever SHEIN Campus Fashion Show, "Runway Rush." SHEIN will be releasing an in-depth look behind the scenes of the show's production with a 12-part video series on SHEIN US social media channels. The runway event encouraged student creativity and self-expression, with Campus Ambassadors styling their own looks and walking the runway themselves. Designed to encourage collaboration, the fashion show featured ambassadors working together on styling, presentation, and creative direction, reinforcing the program's focus on empowering young creators through hands-on experiences.

Following the retreat, SHEIN is bringing the energy of this experience to the public through a Miami Pop-Up at 1108-1112 Lincoln Road. Open from June 4–7, 12:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the pop-up invites customers to shop SHEIN's latest Vacay trends in person, featuring bathing suits, evening wear, athleisure, and more. The activation serves as a natural extension of the retreat, expanding SHEIN's community-driven approach from its ambassadors to the broader Miami community.

To become a SHEIN Campus Ambassador, applicants must be 18+, currently enrolled in a university or college in the U.S., and authorized to work in the United States.

To learn more about the SHEIN Campus Ambassador Program, click the link HERE.

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, offering SHEIN branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors, all at affordable prices. SHEIN remains committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, promoting its industry-leading, on-demand production methodology, for a smarter, future-ready industry. To learn more about SHEIN, visit www.sheingroup.com.

SOURCE SHEIN