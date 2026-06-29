Shell Launches "Fill Lucky" Summer Sweepstakes, Giving Drivers a Chance to Win $100,000 or Free Fuel for a Year

Enter daily through August 28 for the chance to get more when you stop at Shell this summer

HOUSTON, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Shell is giving drivers across the country an opportunity to fuel what's possible by entering the Shell "Fill Lucky" sweepstakes. Starting today through August 28, consumers can visit participating Shell stations across the U.S. for a chance to win $100,000 or free fuel for a year.

Consumers can enter once per day by visiting any participating Shell station across the country and scanning the QR code displayed at the pump. Participants can earn a bonus daily entry by voluntarily uploading a qualifying fuel receipt through the entry form.

Shell launches the summer “Fill Lucky” sweepstakes, giving drivers a chance to win $100,000 or free fuel for a year.

The "Fill Lucky" sweepstakes will award one grand prize winner $100,000 and five regional winners free fuel for a year.

"Fill Lucky gives our customers a chance to turn an everyday fueling stop into an opportunity—whether that's a road trip they've been wanting to take, tackling a home project, upgrading a vehicle, or simply supporting their everyday needs," said Zoë Baldwin, CMO, Mobility and Convenience, Shell North America. "It's a simple chance to get more with every stop at Shell this summer, and we hope it makes a meaningful difference for the winners and the people they care about."

The Fill Lucky sweepstakes is open to eligible U.S. residents. Winners will be randomly selected and notified in September. For more information on how to enter and for official rules, including eligibility and prize details, visit shell.us/fill-lucky.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Sweepstakes begins 12:00 AM CT on 6/29/2026. Ends 11:59 PM CT on 8/28/2026. Must be a legal US/DC resident, 21+. Void where prohibited. For rules, entry, & complete details visit shell.us/fill-lucky.

About Shell

Equilon Enterprises LLC dba Shell Oil Products US is a subsidiary of Shell plc, a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with operations in more than 70 countries. In the U.S., Shell operates in 50 states working to help tackle the energy challenges of the future.

SOURCE Shell