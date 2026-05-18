Shell Introduces Credit Card That Rewards Everyday Spending Beyond Fuel

More than a fuel card: 4% back at Shell, rewards across all purchases1, and no annual fee2

HOUSTON, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Equilon Enterprises LLC, dba Shell Oil Products US ("Shell") announced the launch of the Shell Performance Elite World Mastercard®, a new, no-annual-fee2 credit card that delivers rewards across fuel, dining, groceries, and more.1 The card helps customers earn rewards on everyday purchases with a streamlined, digital-first experience, powered by Imprint.

Introducing the Shell Performance Elite World Mastercard®

"Our customers are looking for simple ways to get more value from their everyday spending," said Zoë Baldwin, CMO, Mobility and Convenience, Shell North America. "This card delivers by going beyond traditional fuel credit cards to reward all purchases—not just fuel. It's an easy way for our customers to turn routine spending into savings at Shell."

The Shell Performance Elite World Mastercard is designed to maximize value from how customers already spend, helping them earn more across fuel, EV charging, groceries, dining, and all other purchases. Key benefits of the card include:

Rewards on Everyday Spending

With the Shell Performance Elite World Mastercard, cardholders earn 4% back on fuel, EV charging and in-store purchases.1 The card also rewards everyday spending beyond the pump, offering 3% back on dining and groceries and 2% back on all other purchases, where Mastercard is accepted.1

Welcome Offer and Additional Savings

New cardholders can earn a $50 welcome bonus after spending $500 on the card in the first 60 days after opening an account.3 Shell Fuel Rewards® members can save even more at the pump by stacking their eligible Fuel Rewards® savings.4

Simple, Digital-First Experience

The Shell Performance Elite World Mastercard keeps rewards simple by automatically applying them to future Shell purchases at statement close. With a digital-first experience, approved applicants can use their card instantly upon accepting their offer and benefit from seamless mobile wallet integration with Apple Pay, Google Pay, and the Shell App.

"Shell is focused on delivering more value for its customers, and we're proud to support that with a new card that rewards every purchase through an easy-to-use digital experience," said Daragh Murphy, Co-Founder and CEO, Imprint. "From quick access upon approval to mobile wallet integration, we've built a payments solution that fits naturally into how customers spend every day."

This collaboration also reflects the shared focus on delivering value for consumers alongside leaders in the industry like Mastercard.

"Today's consumers expect more value from every purchase, making it essential to deliver rewarding experiences that fit how they live and spend," said Julie Schanzer, EVP, U.S. Financial Institutions, Mastercard. "Together with Shell and Imprint, we're turning everyday spend into meaningful rewards, that can be redeemed for savings on Shell purchases that include fuel, convenience store purchases, and EV charging. The Shell Performance Elite World Mastercard is designed to deepen loyalty with consumers by delivering strong, easy-to-use benefits to meet them where they are."

To learn more or apply for the Shell Performance Elite World Mastercard, visit myshellcard.com/mastercard.

About Shell

Equilon Enterprises LLC dba Shell Oil Products US is a subsidiary of Shell plc, a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with operations in more than 70 countries. In the U.S., Shell operates in 50 states working to help tackle the energy challenges of the future.

About Imprint

Imprint is a financial technology company that partners with iconic global brands to design, launch, and service co-branded credit card programs that significantly increase customer engagement, loyalty, and value. Imprint's digital cardholder experience and purposefully designed technology stack deliver bespoke programs and customized rewards for each brand. Imprint tailors the level of program integration to each brand's needs. For more information about Imprint, please visit www.imprint.co.

About Mastercard

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we're building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

www.mastercard.com

The Shell Performance Elite World Mastercard Credit Card is issued by First Bank & Trust, pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard, the circles design, and World Mastercard are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated. The Shell Performance Elite Credit Card is powered by Imprint Payments.

1 See Rewards Program Terms and Conditions and Credit Program Cardholder Agreement for more information. Rewards are earned as statement credits and are redeemable only toward eligible Shell purchases. Statement credits are automatically applied to qualifying Shell transactions at the close of each billing cycle and have no cash value outside of eligible Shell purchases.

2 (i) Any minimum, fixed, transaction, activity or similar charge that is a finance charge under § 1026.4 that could be imposed.

(ii) Any periodic rate that may be applied expressed as an annual percentage rate as determined under § 1026.14(b). If the plan provides for a variable periodic rate, that fact shall be disclosed.

(iii) Any membership or participation fee that could be imposed.

3 Valid one time only for new cardholders. Offer cannot be combined with other promotions. Earn $50 back after $500 in net spend on the Shell Performance Elite World Mastercard within 60 days of account opening. Bonus will be credited within 8–12 weeks of qualifying and may post in multiple deposits. Account must be open and in good standing at time of fulfillment. See Rewards Program Terms and Conditions for details.

4 At participating Shell stations. Limit 20 gallons. Restrictions apply. For more information, visit shell.us/fuelrewards-terms.

SOURCE Shell