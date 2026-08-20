Shield AI's X-BAT named official autonomous aircraft of the Army-Navy Game

RENO, Nev., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shield AI, the defense-tech company building the world's best AI pilots and next-generation aircraft, today announced its X-BAT has been named the Official Autonomous Aircraft of the Army-Navy Game presented by USAA, one of the most storied rivalries in American sports. Shield AI also joins as an Associate Sponsor of America's Game. The 127th meeting of the United States Military Academy at West Point's Army Black Knights and the United States Naval Academy's Navy Midshipmen will take place Dec. 12, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

X-BAT has been named the Official Autonomous Aircraft of the Army-Navy Game presented by USAA, one of the most storied rivalries in American sports.

X-BAT will serve as Shield AI's flagship aircraft for the sponsorship. X-BAT is an AI-piloted, vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) fighter jet designed for expeditionary and maritime operations in contested environments, powered by Shield AI's Hivemind autonomy software. It combines VTOL with a range of more than 2,000 nautical miles at full mission payload, letting it operate from ships, remote islands, or austere sites with no runway required.

"There's no game like Army-Navy," said Brandon Tseng, Shield AI's president, co-founder and Naval Academy Class of 2008 graduate. "I started Shield AI because I deeply believed in the mission of our Armed Forces and that technology could be better leveraged to help accomplish that mission. With 15% of our workforce made up of veterans and dozens of service academy graduates on our team, supporting this game and Army and Navy athletics is a natural extension of who we are. Being part of America's Game is an honor."

"Shield AI's support with X-BAT as the Official Autonomous Aircraft of the game highlights the growing role that advanced technology plays in keeping our future forces safe. As future Army and Navy leaders take the field for the 127th meeting of this historic rivalry, we're excited to welcome a partner whose mission is to equip tomorrow's warfighters with the capabilities they'll need to succeed," said Tom Theodorakis, Director of Athletics at Army West Point.

"We are proud to welcome Shield AI and X-BAT to America's Game. Founded by one of our own, Shield AI embodies the exact same values the Army-Navy Game has celebrated for generations. This partnership brings together organizations united by a shared mission to support those who defend our nation, and we look forward to celebrating the next generation of military leaders who will carry that mission forward," said Michael Kelly, Director of Athletics at the U.S. Naval Academy.

Shield AI joins presenting sponsor USAA, participating partners Chevrolet, Exchange, Duke Cannon Supply Co. and Palantir, and associate sponsor The American Legion in supporting Army-Navy. Shield AI will have a prominent presence throughout Army-Navy Game week, with additional fan experiences and programming to be announced ahead of kickoff. The announcement comes as Shield AI sponsors Tailhook's Hook '26, the naval aviation symposium held annually in Reno.

About Shield AI

Founded in 2015, Shield AI is a venture-backed defense-tech company with the mission of protecting service members and civilians with intelligent systems. Its products include Hivemind autonomy software, V-BAT and X-BAT aircraft, and Aechelon simulation and synthetic reality technologies. With offices and facilities across the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific, Shield AI's technology actively supports operations worldwide. For more information, visit www.shield.ai. Follow Shield AI on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and YouTube.

Media Contact: Lily Hinz; [email protected]

About the Army-Navy Game

The Army-Navy Game presented by USAA is an annual football game between the nation's two oldest service academies. The event dates back to 1890 and is executed jointly by the Army West Point Athletic Association and the Naval Academy Athletic Association. The 2026 Army-Navy Game will be televised on CBS on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 3 pm ET and broadcast nationally on Westwood One Radio. America's Game is the greatest rivalry in all of sports. The Army-Navy Game has an in-house sponsorship model represented exclusively by Army West Point Athletics and Navy Athletics. Learn more at ArmyNavyGame.com.

SOURCE Shield AI