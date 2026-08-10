Shilla Stay Signs Accommodation Partnership for World Youth Day Seoul 2027

Partnership underscores Shilla Stay's standardized service capabilities and large-scale hospitality expertise

Shilla Stay will provide accommodations and dedicated guest services for key participants attending World Youth Day Seoul 2027.

Dedicated check-in arrangements, information desks and coordinated guest services will support a comfortable and efficient stay for participants from around the world.

Shilla Stay will draw on its standardized operating system and experience across 17 properties in South Korea and China.

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shilla Stay, the premium business hotel brand of Hotel Shilla, South Korea's leading luxury hospitality company and an affiliate of Samsung Group, will provide accommodations and dedicated hospitality services for key participants attending World Youth Day Seoul 2027 to be held in Seoul, South Korea.

Shilla Stay and WYD Seoul 2027 Local Organizing Committee signed a memorandum of understanding at Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul on July 30 to support accommodations and hospitality services for the international gathering.

Representatives of Shilla Stay and the WYD Seoul 2027 Local Organizing Committee pose for a commemorative photo following the signing of an agreement to provide accommodations and guest services for World Youth Day Seoul 2027 at Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul. Pictured are Fr. Simone Nam-kyun Kim, Executive Secretary of the WYD Seoul 2027 Local Organizing Committee (left) and Sang-oh Park, CEO of Shilla HM (right).

World Youth Day is an international gathering of young people organized by the Catholic Church and led by the Pope. First held in Rome in 1986, the event has since taken place every three to four years in major cities around the world. World Youth Day Seoul 2027 will be the edition hosted by South Korea and the second held in Asia, following the 1995 gathering in Manila, the Philippines.

Under the agreement, dignitaries from South Korea and around the world, including international delegations of bishops, are expected to stay at Shilla Stay properties during the event. The partnership aims to provide participants traveling to South Korea with a comfortable and reliable stay throughout their visit.

In addition to guest rooms, Shilla Stay plans to operate dedicated check-in arrangements and information desks for event participants. The brand will also manage guest movement within participating hotels to support convenient access for World Youth Day participants while maintaining a comfortable experience for regular hotel guests.

The partnership underscores Shilla Stay's ability to support a large-scale international event involving guests from diverse countries and backgrounds. By applying consistent operating procedures across multiple properties, the brand aims to provide reliable hospitality while responding to the specific requirements of the event and its participants.

Shilla Stay is a premium business hotel brand built around the concept of a "Smarter Stay." The brand focuses on the services and amenities most important to business and leisure travelers, combining efficient operations, practical comfort, contemporary design and The Shilla's service standards.

The brand currently operates 17 properties across South Korea and China. Its network enables Shilla Stay to provide a consistent guest experience across major business and travel destinations while responding to the different needs of each location and guest profile.

In April 2026, Shilla Stay opened Shilla Stay Yancheng in Jiangsu Province, China, marking the brand's first overseas expansion. The opening extended Shilla Stay's standardized operating model beyond South Korea and represented a further step in the international growth of Hotel Shilla's hospitality business.

Shilla Stay has also demonstrated its ability to serve guests at scale. The brand has ranked first in the business hotel category of the Korea Brand Power Index (K-BPI) for seven consecutive years, underscoring the strength of its extensive hotel network and its ability to deliver consistent service.

"World Youth Day Seoul 2027 is a meaningful international event that offers an opportunity to showcase South Korea's culture, tourism and hospitality capabilities to the world," said a representative from Shilla Stay. "We will support the successful operation of the event by providing exceptional accommodation services and a differentiated guest experience, ensuring that key participants and official delegations from around the world enjoy a comfortable and safe stay in South Korea."

As South Korea prepares to welcome participants from around the world for World Youth Day Seoul 2027, Shilla Stay's role in accommodating key participants reflects the brand's position as a reliable hospitality partner, supported by its extensive hotel network, standardized operating system and consistent service standards.

About Shilla Stay

Shilla Stay is the premium business hotel brand of Hotel Shilla, South Korea's leading luxury hospitality company and an affiliate of Samsung Group. Built around the concept of a "Smarter Stay," the brand provides efficient, comfortable and contemporary accommodations for business and leisure travelers. Shilla Stay currently operates 17 properties across South Korea and China, including Shilla Stay Yancheng, which opened in April 2026 as the brand's first overseas property. Through its standardized operating system and The Shilla's service standards, Shilla Stay aims to deliver a reliable and consistent hospitality experience across its growing hotel network.

About Hotel Shilla

Hotel Shilla, an affiliate of the Samsung Group, is a leading hospitality and travel retail operator based in South Korea, committed to delivering outstanding customer experiences through innovation and service excellence. Its hospitality division, The Shilla Hotels & Resorts, includes three hotel brands: The Shilla, Shilla Monogram, and Shilla Stay, with 22 properties across South Korea, China and Vietnam. The Shilla Seoul, the company's flagship luxury property, is a member of the Leading Hotels of the World (LHW) and an APAC Regional Program Partner of Virtuoso, recognized globally for excellence in service and sophistication. In its travel retail division, The Shilla Duty Free is a leading duty-free powerhouse, operating three domestic stores, two overseas branches, and an online platform. Drawing on decades of expertise, Hotel Shilla continues to pursue new opportunities for growth, aiming to become a world-class service distribution leader.

For more information visit: www.shilla.net/seoul, Instagram at @theshillaseoul, LinkedIn at @theshillaprteam

SOURCE The Shilla Hotels & Resorts