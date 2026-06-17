Shimadzu Medical Systems USA announces the release of the FLUOROspeed X1 edition ST

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shimadzu Medical Systems USA, a subsidiary of Shimadzu Corporation, is proud to introduce the FLUOROspeed X1 edition ST, patient side conventional RF table system.

FLUOROspeed X1 ST

As the newest U.S. based product in the FLUOROspeed series, the FLUOROspeed X1 ST edition with its 665 lb. static patient weight capacity (500 lb. all motion weight capacity), easily performs both bariatric and routine daily fluoroscopic and radiographic exams. The X1 is an outstanding RF system offering a cost-effective balance of functionality to support a wide range of general RF applications, such as chest, abdomen, or extremities along with Upper GI's, modified swallows and even joint injections. An ambidextrous control handle for the imaging deck along with fingertip access to APR's, image recording functions and site-specific programmable function buttons, are all standard on the new X1 RF system, all improving room workflow.

The X1 was engineered from years of direct user feedback gathered specifically for the U.S. market, resulting in a remarkably user‑friendly and highly effective RF system featuring innovations such as a park‑anywhere imaging deck. Built with Shimadzu's renowned durability and reliability, the X1 is a system that truly belongs in every X‑ray department nationwide.

The ST introduces several enhancements in the standard configuration, including:

Cross-hair line marker under the deck for radiation-free patient positioning

LED lighting under the deck, supporting safe and efficient puncture procedures

New lead apron featuring a transparent viewing window for a clear view of the procedure field

RDSR Std. on all systems

The FLUOROspeed X1 edition conventional RF system, designed with patient side table controls for the operator, is practically priced and comes equipped with a 17"x17" dynamic digital X-ray detector (FPD) in the table bucky allowing it to both be used for fluoroscopy as well as radiographic exams. With its 31.5-inch aperture opening between tabletop and deck, the X1 is the ideal digital RF system providing access for imaging patients in wheelchairs, yet it can fit in smaller rooms where space is limited. Furthermore, by adding a second X-ray tube on an overhead rail, the system functionality and versatility of the room increases exponentially.

About Shimadzu Medical Systems USA (SMS)

Shimadzu Corporation, founded in 1875 in Kyoto, Japan is the parent of Shimadzu Precision Instruments, Inc. doing business as Shimadzu Medical Systems USA (SMS), is a global provider of medical diagnostic equipment including conventional, interventional, and digital X-Ray systems. Shimadzu Medical Systems USA is headquartered in Long Beach, CA with Sales and Service offices throughout the United States, the Caribbean and Direct Operations headquartered out of Dallas, TX, Kenmore, WA, and the greater Chicago area. Visit SMS at: www.shimadzu-usa.com or call (800) 228-1429.

For further information contact:

Frank Serrao, Marketing Manager

(800) 228-1429

[email protected]

SOURCE Shimadzu Medical Systems USA