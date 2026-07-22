Shimadzu Medical Systems USA and Red Heritage Medical Partner to Bring Advanced Imaging to Indian Health Service Facilities

Collaboration expands access to world-class diagnostic technology for Native communities nationwide.

LONG BEACH, Calif., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shimadzu Medical Systems USA and Red Heritage Medical have announced a strategic partnership to deliver advanced diagnostic imaging equipment to Indian Health Service (IHS) facilities in Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Arkansas, and Missouri.

The collaboration pairs Shimadzu's century-long legacy of imaging innovation with Red Heritage Medical's deep understanding of the communities IHS serves with a shared commitment to raising the standard of patient care in their territory.

Through this partnership, Red Heritage Medical will bring Shimadzu's radiography, fluoroscopy, and mobile imaging systems to IHS, Tribal, and Urban Indian health facilities, supported by installation, training, and lifecycle service. For patients, the impact is direct: faster diagnoses, fewer referrals out of the community, and access to the same caliber of technology found in the nation's leading medical centers.

A Partnership Rooted in Heritage

For Red Heritage Medical founder Brent Watts, the work is personal. The company was built on the heritage carried forward by generations of his family — a heritage of caring for one's own, of showing up for the community, and of refusing to accept that quality care should stop at the edge of the reservation.

"Heritage isn't something you hang on a wall — it's something you carry into the room with you," said Brent Watts, President & Owner of Red Heritage Medical. "My name, my family, and my people are in this work. Every system we place in an IHS facility is a promise kept to the patients who have waited too long for care that meets them where they are. That's the inheritance I intend to leave behind."

That dedication shapes how Red Heritage Medical approaches every installation — not as a transaction, but as an obligation to the communities its team calls home.

Technology Meeting Purpose

"Shimadzu has spent more than a century advancing imaging technology in service of better outcomes," said Christopher McHan, Vice President National Sales of Shimadzu Medical Systems USA. "In Red Heritage Medical, we found a partner whose purpose runs as deep as our engineering. Together, we can put exceptional technology in the hands of the clinicians who need it most and behind them, the patients and families who deserve nothing less."

The partnership arrives as IHS facilities nationwide work to modernize aging equipment and expand diagnostic capacity. By combining proven technology with partners who understand the operational realities and cultural context of Native health care delivery, the collaboration aims to close the gap between what care is and what care should be.

About Red Heritage Medical

Red Heritage Medical is a Native-owned medical equipment provider serving Indian Health Service, Tribal, and Urban Indian health facilities. Founded on a commitment to community, integrity, and the heritage of those who came before, the company partners with leading manufacturers to deliver technology, training, and service that strengthen care in Native communities. Learn more at Red Heritage Medical

About Shimadzu Medical Systems USA

Shimadzu Corporation, founded in 1875 in Kyoto, Japan is the parent of Shimadzu Precision Instruments, Inc. doing business as Shimadzu Medical Systems USA (SMS), is a global provider of medical diagnostic equipment including conventional, interventional, and digital X-Ray systems. Shimadzu Medical Systems USA is headquartered in Long Beach, CA with Sales and Service offices throughout the United States, the Caribbean and Direct Operations headquartered out of Dallas, TX, Kenmore, WA, and the greater Chicago area. Visit SMS at: www.shimadzuusa.com or call (800) 228-1429.

For further information, contact:

Frank Serrao, Marketing Manager

(800) 228-1429

[email protected]

SOURCE Shimadzu Medical Systems USA