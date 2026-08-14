Shinhan Asset Management Signs MOU with Global RWA Platform Plume for Tokenized Securities Business Cooperation

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shinhan Asset Management today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Plume, the Open Finance platform for institutional assets, to develop a demonstration of a KRW-denominated tokenized fund.

This pilot proof of concept (POC) will show how to create offshore demand for the KRW by supplying high-quality KRW-denominated assets to a dollar-heavy on-chain funding market. It marks the first attempt to apply these institutional-grade infrastructure standards to Korean Won assets.

To test the overseas potential of Won-denominated financial investment products, Shinhan Asset Management will provide a fund related to Won ultra-short-term bonds as an underlying asset. Plume will conduct the POC to test out potential technical issues that may arise when incorporating tokenization functions offshore.

Together, the two will showcase the viability of regulatory alignment across the entire process. From whitelist-based transfer controls, onchain mechanisms, and KYC/AML systems necessary for the global market.

"While dollar-based assets have traditionally served as onchain payment and liquidity infrastructure, it is now time to bring overseas funds into the domestic market through Korean Won-based stablecoins or tokenized securities. To achieve this, it is necessary to conduct preliminary experiments regarding whitelisting methods, the functionality of KYC and AML, and the feasibility of regulatory compliance. This will serve as a crucial intellectual asset to establish Shinhan Asset Management as a leader in global tokenized financial investment products," said Lee Seok-won, CEO of Shinhan Asset Management.

"This POC is limited to a proof of concept and is not fundamentally based on issuance or distribution. In particular, for this POC, we are designing a completely isolated structure that fundamentally blocks acquisition by domestic residents both contractually and technically. We will continue to communicate closely with regulatory authorities and proceed responsibly," he added.

Plume is well suited to provide the infrastructure and regulatory structure for this POC. It holds a U.S. SEC-registered Transfer Agent license. In addition, it recently joined the "Digital Assets Solutions Industry Working Group," operated by the U.S. Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC) to establish industry standards for tokenization services. Meanwhile, this POC will be conducted in a 3rd jurisdiction.

Shinhan Asset Management plans to establish itself as a global tokenization financial institution through this pilot project.

"While RWA tokenization has grown around dollar-denominated assets, there is now a significant demand for global market integration." He added, "Cooperation with Shinhan Asset Management, a leading asset management firm in Korea, marks the first step in connecting compliant, high-quality KRW-denominated assets to investors worldwide," said Chris Yin, CEO and co-founder of Plume.

This MOU is an agreement confirming mutual intent for cooperation; it is limited to a Proof of Concept (POC) and will currently be conducted only in offshore markets. Going forward, domestic and international issuance and distribution will be pursued within the scope of compliance with relevant laws and regulatory verification procedures, and will be limited to technical verification and infrastructure preparation activities prior to the implementation of the domestic token securities system.

About Plume

Plume is the Institutional Open Finance platform, serving more than half of all real-world asset holders. It brings institutional assets out of closed financial systems into open, programmable, globally accessible markets. Plume Nest Vaults, Plume's flagship asset management protocol, opens institutional assets from Apollo, WisdomTree, Hamilton Lane, and other leading firms to global investors through compliant, non-custodial vaults. Backed by Apollo Global Management, Galaxy Digital, and Brevan Howard. It holds a SEC transfer-agent registration via Kimber Transfer Agency LLC.

About Shinhan Asset Management

Shinhan Asset Management is a leading Korean institutional asset manager, overseeing approximately KRW 133.6 trillion (around USD 100 billion) across public and private markets. As the dedicated asset management arm of Shinhan Financial Group—one of Korea's largest financial holding companies—it manages capital for institutions and individuals across fixed income, equities, alternatives, real estate, and money market strategies. Its SOL ETF franchise and ESG-driven investment platform bring Korean and global market access to a broad base of investors through transparent, disciplined vehicles. Backed by the scale and stability of Shinhan Financial Group, alongside Shinhan Bank, Shinhan Card, and Shinhan Securities. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Seoul, Shinhan Asset Management is a licensed investment manager regulated by Korea's Financial Services Commission.

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SOURCE Plume Network