EtherFi Allocates $100M exclusively into Plume RWA Vault

The Plume RWA vault brings institutional-grade real-world asset yield to ether.fi's $6B+ customer deposit base, advancing a new model for open institutional finance powered by Plume.

NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Plume, the Open Finance platform for institutional assets, and ether.fi, the largest non-custodial neobank, announce RWA Vault, a collaborative flagship earn product built on institutional assets RWA vault gives ether.fi's users open access to institutional-grade real-world yield previously available to only select investors.

Plume Nest Vaults are Plume's flagship product, standardizing institutional assets and yield into simple, compliant, non-custodial onchain vaults. These vaults are a first of its kind structured income product that includes an overcollateralized credit pool, AAA CLO, and total bond market ETF from asset issuers collectively managing over $10 Trillion in AUM. Onchain yield is changing, with users looking for more stable yield options following the volatility and exploitative risks of DeFi. Yield from Open Real-world assets solves this.

With more than $6 billion in customer deposits, ether.fi joins leading platforms in bringing open institutional assets to global retail and crypto-native audiences through Plume's non-custodial vault architecture.

The Plume RWA Vault is accessible directly within ether.fi's interface, allowing eligible users to access institutional-grade RWA yield without leaving the ether.fi app. This brings the simplicity users expect from their traditional banking apps and familiar investment products, but with the always-on, non-custodial ownership onchain infrastructure offers.

"Open institutional assets are how we build the next evolution of finance, through products people already use, distributed by platforms they already trust," said Chris Yin, CEO and Co-Founder of Plume. "ether.fi choosing Plume Nest Vaults as the exclusive infrastructure behind their RWA vault validates the thesis we've been building toward: the leading consumer crypto platforms will run their earn products on open, programmable, compliance-aware rails. This partnership brings the industry one step closer to a financial system where institutional assets move freely into the hands of everyday investors."

For ether.fi, building on Plume Nest Vaults reflects both the maturity of Plume's compliance infrastructure and the breadth of high-quality assets accessible through the platform. With its recent Bermuda Monetary Authority license and SEC Transfer Agent approval, Plume is ensuring it is set up to enable the development of an open financial future that interacts compliantly with traditional finance.

"The best financial products are both powerful and accessible. Integrating Plume Nest Vaults into our platform means our users can now access institutional-grade real-world asset yield, the kind previously reserved for select investors, directly within the app they already are familiar with. The future growth of neobanks rests on being compliant, secure and providing value to our users," said Charles Mountain, Head of Ecosystem at ether.fi.

Plume Nest Vaults are designed to reduce the operational complexity of institutional strategies while preserving rigorous standards. The framework supports curated RWA strategies, onchain transparency and reporting, structured risk parameters, and compliance-aware architecture delivered through non-custodial vaults.

The launch is an early proof point for a new model of consumer finance: one where onchain neobanks and earn platforms connect directly to institutional asset issuers through shared, open infrastructure rather than fragmented intermediaries.

Access to high-tier assets, once out of reach, are now a building block inside apps users already hold.

About Plume

Plume is the Institutional Open Finance platform, serving more than half of all real-world asset holders. It brings institutional assets out of closed financial systems into open, programmable, globally accessible markets. Plume Nest Vaults, Plume's flagship asset management protocol, opens institutional assets from Apollo, WisdomTree, Hamilton Lane, and other leading firms to global investors through compliant, non-custodial vaults. Backed by Apollo Global Management, Galaxy Digital, and Brevan Howard, Plume has over $350 million in distributed asset value and SEC transfer-agent registration via Kimber Transfer Agency LLC.

About ether.fi

ether.fi is the leading onchain neobank for digital asset management. With $6B+ in AUM across Cash (crypto card), Stake (restaking), and Liquid (liquid restaking derivatives), ether.fi has established category dominance in crypto neobanking—the rare institutional-grade product built for consumer adoption. You can learn more about ether.fi by following us on X (Twitter) or visiting our website

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SOURCE Plume Network