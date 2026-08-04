ShipBob Launches First Anthropic-Verified Fulfillment Connector, Anchoring its AI Suite

Since inception, ShipBob has built its fulfillment technology stack internally and now can bring an end-to-end AI layer across its entire operations, so brands can grow quickly while staying at the cutting edge of innovation. ShipBob's MCP connects AI tools to a merchant's live operations, through an Anthropic-verified connector in Claude or through Bobby, ShipBob's in-dashboard agent, while autonomous robots and AI vision bring the same intelligence to their global fulfillment network.

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ShipBob, the global supply chain and fulfillment platform powering thousands of consumer brands, today introduced ShipBob AI, an end-to-end suite that puts artificial intelligence across the company's entire fulfillment stack, from the software merchants work in to the robots on the warehouse floor. It is possible because ShipBob owns that stack outright. Since 2014, the company has built its technology instead of buying it, so its AI is wired into real operations and can act on them directly. For a growing brand, that means the operational decisions and the busy work get handled as they happen, so teams stay lean, margins hold on every order, and customers keep coming back.

Meet ShipBob AI: The Action Layer for Fulfillment Speed Speed

The AI Suite is anchored by ShipBob's MCP, an open layer that connects AI tools to a merchant's live operations, whether through an Anthropic-verified connector in Claude or through Bobby, ShipBob's in-dashboard agent. A new ShipBob AI Hub is where merchants learn about ShipBob AI, connect their own tools, and see every action AI takes on their account. The same intelligence runs on the warehouse floor, where autonomous mobile robots take on the physical legwork and AI-powered cameras grade returns as they arrive. It is one operation, from the software a merchant works in to the machines on the floor, getting smarter at once.

ShipBob is the Action Layer AI Needs to Run Fulfillment

The way software gets built is changing fast. AI is collapsing the cost of creating it, and what used to take weeks now takes days. A storefront can become AI-ready in a weekend. A supply chain cannot.

A supply chain is not software alone. It is inventory, labor, warehouses, exceptions, and the customer trust riding on every order. That has not stopped every commerce platform from having an AI story. But the companies that win in an AI-native world will not be the ones with the best-sounding announcement. They will be the ones with the strongest APIs, the cleanest operational data, and the deepest action layer beneath it all.

"Every commerce platform has an AI story right now. But a storefront can become AI-ready in a weekend, and a supply chain cannot, because a supply chain is not software alone. It is inventory, labor, warehouses, exceptions, and the trust riding on every order. We have been building the stack that lets AI actually operate a supply chain since 2014, so our AI story is not that we added AI to ShipBob. It is that ShipBob is becoming the action layer AI needs to run fulfillment." - Dhruv Saxena, CEO of ShipBob

AI without an action layer is just a smarter dashboard, and in fulfillment that is not enough. The real test is whether the AI can do the work: see an order and the inventory behind it, reship a package that is running late, upgrade that reship to a faster carrier. That is the hard part, because fulfillment is physical. There is no shortcut around inventory, warehouses, labor, SLAs, and delivery promises.

ShipBob has been building that stack since 2014: its own software, its own warehouse and inventory systems, its own analytics, and its own carrier network, one owned stack rather than acquired parts stitched together. It is the thinking and the doing under one roof, which is why its AI can answer a question, then go do something about it.

One Action Layer for Every AI: ShipBob's MCP

At the center of ShipBob AI is ShipBob's MCP, an open layer that turns a merchant's fulfillment operation into actions AI can take: 70+ read and write actions across 10 areas of the operation.

"I can't even remember the last time I was on a call where someone asked me to decide which orders to prioritize. ShipBob's AI just fulfills what needs to come out first. It's made my life easier." - Mike McPhail, Sr. Director of Distribution at Vuori

An assistant connected through ShipBob's MCP can do real work, reorder a SKU, reroute a shipment, or resolve an exception order, and not only pull a report. Brands reach it two ways.

The first is Bobby, ShipBob's own in-dashboard agent, which brings that ability directly into the ShipBob dashboard.

The second is for brands that prefer to work in the AI tools they already use. ShipBob's connector is verified by Anthropic and live in the Claude directory, among the first in fulfillment to offer full read and write access where most connectors are read-only, so a team can run the same operations from inside Claude. Because the MCP is open, access is not limited to a single assistant.

ShipBob merchants already make thousands of requests a day through ShipBob's MCP. Some are everyday operational questions, like where an order is or how much of a SKU is left in a given warehouse. Others are more sophisticated, action-oriented requests such as bulk update orders stuck in exception then move them into processing, or build complex inbound receiving orders from multiple purchase orders. Now a brand can ask, and act on the answer in the same breath. For a small team, that puts the operational depth of a much larger one within reach, which is the point, making expert fulfillment something any brand can run, anywhere.

"ShipBob's MCP makes it easy to turn operational data into action. We can quickly surface exceptions, understand what's happening across orders, and resolve issues immediately through Claude or ShipBob. It's simplified day-to-day visibility and made our operations and support teams much more efficient." - Noah Rosenstock, Director of Operations at Chamberlain Coffee

Every action taken through the MCP, by any user or connected tool, is visible to the merchant in the ShipBob AI Hub.

Bobby: ShipBob's In-Dashboard Agent

Bobby is ShipBob's own in-dashboard agent, now in beta. It is embedded across the entire dashboard and available on any page. A merchant can open it as a side drawer, a resizable floating panel, or a full-screen view, whichever fits the task.

Ask Bobby a question in plain language and it finds the answer, then acts on it. Flag an order stuck in exception before it misses its ship date. Check inventory by SKU and location to get ahead of a stockout. Surface the transit-time breakdown behind a late shipment. When a person is the faster path, Bobby can connect a merchant to a ShipBob support agent.

Bobby can take these steps because it sits on operations ShipBob runs. That is a line software-only platforms cannot cross without the stack underneath.

See Everything AI Does: The ShipBob AI Hub

As AI takes on more of the operation, a brand needs to see exactly what it is doing. The ShipBob AI Hub is the home for ShipBob AI inside the dashboard. Merchants learn what ShipBob AI can do, connect their own tools through the MCP, and open the MCP Insights tab: a secure, full view of every action taken on their account through the MCP, by any user and any connected tool, including Bobby.

That level of visibility into AI activity is rare in fulfillment. It turns an AI that can act into one a team can trust and oversee.

Intelligence on the Warehouse Floor

The same investment around AI at the digital layer runs through the physical layer. ShipBob is deploying autonomous mobile robots across parts of its network ahead of this year's peak season, with more of the network to follow. The robots take on repetitive movements inside the building so people can focus on the work that needs judgment, lifting productivity, throughput, and accuracy, and holding it steady whether a product goes unexpectedly viral, a flash sale lands, or the holiday surge arrives.

The same intelligence is coming to returns. AI-powered cameras will inspect each returned item as it arrives, check it against the merchant's own standards, and decide on the spot whether it can be resold, refurbished, or written off, so more good inventory goes back on the shelf and less value is lost.

"The hardest part of fulfillment is volatility, but we know volatility is often a great thing for a brand's revenue and growth. A product goes viral, a promotion overperforms, peak arrives, and suddenly the plan no longer matches the day. Owning the software, the AI, and the robots changes the math. We can manage those swings across the whole network and down to a single site, customer, or SKU, and keep service steady when it matters most. The thinking and the doing finally move together." - Melissa Nick, Chief Supply Chain Officer, ShipBob

The Road Ahead

ShipBob AI is a starting point, not a finish line. ShipBob plans to keep investing in its own technology, its AI, and the supply chain tools that growing brands will run on next, so more of the operation runs itself and teams can spend their time on their product and their customers instead of their logistics. That is the confidence ShipBob wants every brand it supports to feel, whether it is shipping its first thousand orders or its ten millionth.

Learn More

ShipBob AI ships as part of ShipBob's Summer 2026 Release. ShipBob's MCP and its Anthropic-verified Claude connector are available now, the ShipBob AI Hub is live in the dashboard, and Bobby is in beta with a waitlist open to all merchants and general availability planned for Fall 2026. Autonomous mobile robots are rolling out ahead of peak season, starting at ShipBob's Midwest hub, and AI-based returns grading is in development with a preview later this year.

Explore the full ShipBob AI suite: shipbob.com/ai Read the complete Summer 2026 Release notes: shipbob.com/release/summer-26 Build on ShipBob's MCP with the developer documentation: developer.shipbob.com

About ShipBob

ShipBob is a global supply chain and fulfillment platform powering thousands of consumer brands across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Australia. ShipBob owns 100% of its technology, including order, inventory, and warehouse management software, real-time analytics, AI-driven fulfillment optimization, and ShipBob Logistics, the company's middle-mile, zone-skipping, and final-mile carrier orchestration network. ShipBob has crossed 1 billion units fulfilled and continues to invest in its domestic and international capabilities and innovation. Learn more at shipbob.com.

SOURCE ShipBob