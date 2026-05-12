ShipBob's Spring 2026 Release: Delivery Dates Brands Can Promise, Tracking Consumers Can Trust, and AI That Ships in Days

ShipBob's largest seasonal release introduces ShipBob Promise, an operationally backed delivery date engine; TrackBob, a unified, branded tracking experience that takes consumers from pick to porch; and a wave of returns improvements designed to give brands more control, lower costs, and a better experience for the consumers buying from them.

CHICAGO, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ShipBob, the global supply chain and fulfillment platform powering thousands of consumer brands, today announced its Spring 2026 Release, the company's largest seasonal product release to date. The release headlines with ShipBob Promise, a new delivery date engine that gives brands accurate dates to display across the consumer journey, from warehouse floor to their customer's door, to increase conversion rates and the consumer experience. It also introduces a unified, branded tracking experience that turns one of ecommerce's most expensive support problems into a brand moment, plus a series of improvements to how returns are handled and how brands get help when they need it.

The Way Fulfillment Gets Built Is Changing

The modern brand is run by entrepreneurs and operators who execute with a digital mind in a physical world, and their bar for speed and innovation keeps rising. The platforms shaping the next decade of commerce, across DTC, social, marketplace, retail, and wholesale, expect their fulfillment partner to behave like infrastructure: real-time, accountable, and able to deliver on the experience consumers demand.

ShipBob has spent more than a decade building for it. The company owns 100% of its technology, including the merchant-facing solutions, the warehouse management software, the carrier orchestration layer, and the data underneath. That foundation now powers more than 250 integrations and retail partners across a global network spanning the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Australia, and is the reason brands fulfilling with ShipBob compound advantages over time.

It is clear the way fulfillment gets built is changing across the physical network and software layer, and ShipBob is not watching from the sidelines. We've spent more than a decade building both on a global scale, and AI is now compounding that advantage in ways that aren't possible for anyone running on third-party software. ShipBob Promise is a perfect example: a delivery date engine modeled on hundreds of millions of our own shipments, executed by warehouse and carrier systems we built ourselves, surfaced into the consumer journey through our software which already power thousands of brands. No one else in fulfillment can make that claim. What worked for the past five years will not be what works for the next five, and we intend to lead that transition.

— Dhruv Saxena, Co-Founder & CEO, ShipBob

ShipBob Promise: Delivery Dates That Drive Conversions

Brands have one shot at the delivery promise they make to a customer. Get it right and conversion goes up, support tickets go down, and customers come back. Get it wrong and the brand often pays for it twice: once in support costs and possibly refunds, and again in the customer they don't see again.

ShipBob Promise is a new delivery date engine designed to get it right. Promise is trained on hundreds of millions of shipments across ShipBob's global network and continuously learns from every order it completes. Unlike most delivery date estimates today, which rely on carrier-published averages, Promise reflects what's actually happening on the ground, fulfillment center by fulfillment center, ZIP code by ZIP code.

But carrier intelligence is only half of what makes Promise work. The other half is operational.

Promise works backward from the moment the package will land on the customer's door. Every facility's Critical Pull Time (CPT), the latest moment an order can be picked, packed, and staged to make its outbound carrier, is known by the system in real time. Every order in the building is dynamically prioritized against its CPT, so the orders closest to missing a cutoff get worked first. If an order misses a stage gate inside the warehouse, the system doesn't just flag it, but changes the downstream decisions on the fly. A different carrier service gets selected. A different cutoff gets targeted. The promise to the customer does not change.

What that means for the brand:

Conversion lift at checkout. The conversion impact of fast, guaranteed delivery is well established and has been shown to lift shopper conversion by 25 to 30 percent. ShipBob Promise gives every merchant the same conversion lever on their own storefront, just as they'd expect from select marketplaces. The most cost-effective carrier that can still hit the date, on every shipment, with no overpaying for speed the customer doesn't need.

Promise enters beta in May 2026 for U.S. parcel shipments, with global expansion to follow.

AI With Clear Wins: From Idea to Live Software in Under 10 Days

The most consequential AI advantage at ShipBob isn't just features, it's velocity. In the past quarter, ShipBob's engineering and operations teams used AI to take a new internal system from problem identification to live in production in under ten days. That cadence is now standard at ShipBob.

The reason it's possible is the same reason Promise is possible: a single, owned platform with clean operational data, real APIs, and an internal product and engineering team of more than 300 people who build directly on top of it. Brands fulfilling with ShipBob get the benefit of that velocity in every release, including this one.

It is also why ShipBob is investing ahead of the AI-native future of commerce.

ShipBob's MCP server is now live, making ShipBob's inventory, orders, shipments, and operational data queryable through any AI assistant a brand chooses to use. As more of brands' day-to-day work shifts from dashboards to AI agents, the platforms that a brand's AI tools can actually talk to will be the ones brands build on.

Our merchants are scaling faster, across more channels and more geographies, and with higher consumer expectations than ever. That raises the bar on every layer of fulfillment. Every capability in this release is designed to make the merchant experience more predictable, more transparent, and more cost-effective. We're investing in the things that show up in our merchants' P&Ls and in their customers' inboxes.

— Melissa Nick, Chief Supply Chain Officer, ShipBob

From Pick to Porch, Tracking That Stays Branded

"Where is my order?" is the most common support question in ecommerce, accounting for 30 to 40 percent of all support tickets across the industry, rising above 50 percent at peak. At $5 to $22 per ticket, it is also one of the most expensive.

ShipBob has always given merchants real-time visibility into every order inside its facilities, from picked to packed to labeled to shipped. With ShipBob's recently launched Tracking API, that visibility now extends end-to-end, from pick to porch, regardless of which carrier completes the last mile.

The Spring 2026 release brings that same visibility to the consumer with TrackBob. TrackBob lets merchants brand their tracking page with their own assets, surface detailed order statuses, and turn one of ecommerce's most expensive support touchpoints into a brand moment.

Smarter Returns, Across Two Solutions

Returns are the second hardest part of ecommerce after acquisition, and the place where most brands quietly lose margin. Spring 2026 ships four updates designed to recover that margin and reduce friction for the customer:

Lower-cost return labels: New QR-based return labels at ShipBob's negotiated carrier rates, available for both standard and apparel returns. Customers scan and ship, then the return flows back into the ShipBob network, managed end-to-end on one platform. Launching June 2026 in the U.S. with Loop Returns.

Recovered value on returned lot-tracked products: Eligible lot-tracked items can now be inspected and restocked on return, recovering inventory value while staying compliant. Available globally now, by request.

Expanded apparel returns: ShipBob's Returns Hub in Fort Worth, TX is now accepting new merchants with complex returns requirements, including refurbishments and value-added services. Available now, by request.

AI Vision-Based Inspection (Coming Soon): ShipBob is soon launching its computer-vision-powered returns inspection that grades returned items in seconds and routes each unit to its highest-value disposition, whether that's restock, refurbish, liquidate, or dispose. The result is faster returns processing and meaningfully more recovered inventory value for the brand.

Availability

ShipBob Promise enters beta in May 2026 for U.S. parcel shipments, with global expansion to follow. TrackBob is generally available now for all merchants globally on Shopify and ShipStation. Returns updates begin rolling out in April 2026, with QR return labels launching in June through Loop Returns. AI vision-based returns inspection is in development with a preview rolling out later in 2026. The full Spring 2026 Release notes are available at shipbob.com/release/spring-26.

About ShipBob

ShipBob is a global supply chain and fulfillment platform powering thousands of consumer brands across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Australia. ShipBob owns 100% of its technology, including order, inventory, and warehouse management software, real-time analytics, AI-driven fulfillment optimization, and ShipBob Logistics, the company's middle-mile, zone-skipping, and final-mile carrier orchestration network. ShipBob has crossed 1 billion units fulfilled and continues to invest in its domestic and international capabilities and innovation. Learn more at shipbob.com.

SOURCE ShipBob