ShipYourCarNow and Rite Way Transport Group Named to Inc. 5000 for Third Consecutive Year

Automotive logistics and transportation management company builds on more than $115 million in 2025 revenue as proprietary Load Genie 2.0 technology and Know Your Trucker security program drive the company's next phase of growth

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- August 12, 2026 — ShipYourCarNow (SYCN Logistics) and Rite Way Transport Group today announced that the organization has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 for the third consecutive year, recognizing it among America's fastest-growing private companies.

The recognition follows a year in which the organization generated more than $115 million in revenue in 2025, with continued growth expected in 2026.

SYCN Auto Logistics + Rite Way Transport Group are recognized on the 2026 INC 500 list of America's fastest-growing private companies.

But according to company leadership, the larger story is not simply how fast the company has grown — it is the proprietary technology and security infrastructure being built behind that growth.

At the center of that strategy is Load Genie 2.0, the company's proprietary transportation technology stack. Developed and owned internally, Load Genie 2.0 serves as the operating backbone for the organization's vehicle transportation business, connecting quoting, booking, carrier management, dispatch, shipment visibility, customer communication, automation and operational workflows within a single ecosystem.

"Making the Inc. 5000 three years in a row is an incredible accomplishment for our team, but what excites me most is what we've built underneath the growth," said Jeff Lassen, Founder of Rite Way Transport Group and President of SYCN Logistics. "Load Genie 2.0 is our sauce. It allows us to operate differently, make better decisions, automate at scale and create a transportation experience that a traditional brokerage simply wasn't built to deliver."

That technology becomes even more powerful when combined with Know Your Trucker (KYT), SYCN's carrier-security and identity-verification program.

While vehicle theft and fraudulent carrier activity have become increasingly serious problems across automotive logistics, KYT is designed to verify who is actually arriving to pick up a customer's vehicle and provide another critical layer of protection before a vehicle is released.

According to company data, KYT prevented 119 attempted luxury vehicle thefts between Q2 and Q4 of 2025 alone.

"Load Genie 2.0 gives us the technology, visibility, data and operational control. KYT adds the security layer that protects the vehicle at the most critical point in the transaction," Lassen said. "Together, they represent what we believe is the new standard for secure, technology-driven automotive logistics."

The integration of technology and security is central to the organization's vision for the future of automotive transportation. At a time when the industry continues to confront increasingly sophisticated forms of vehicle theft, carrier fraud and identity theft, the company has made fraud prevention and carrier security core components of its transportation management infrastructure rather than treating security as an afterthought.

Gavin Kesten, Founder and CEO of ShipYourCarNow, said the combination of the two organizations has accelerated a technology and security strategy that both companies believe is critical to the future of automotive logistics.

"What makes this combination so powerful is that we're not simply bringing together two successful transportation companies," Kesten said. "We're combining decades of industry experience with proprietary technology, security and operational scale. Load Genie 2.0 and KYT give us the ability to solve problems the industry is facing today while building the infrastructure for where automotive logistics is going next."

Load Genie 2.0 is designed to provide the infrastructure necessary to serve consumers, dealerships, auctions, OEMs, fleets, relocation companies and enterprise customers at scale while supporting continued investment in artificial intelligence, automation, carrier intelligence, fraud prevention and customer visibility.

That technology also extends directly to the customer experience through an innovative client portal that allows for digital quoting and booking, real-time shipment visibility, automated communications, and reporting tools designed to provide customers with greater transparency throughout the transportation lifecycle.

"We don't believe the future of auto transport is simply matching a vehicle with a truck," Lassen said. "The future is technology-driven transportation management — better data, better carrier intelligence, greater transparency, stronger security and a better customer experience from beginning to end. That's what we're building."

Following the combination of ShipYourCarNow and Rite Way Transport Group, the organization continues to invest aggressively in proprietary technology, artificial intelligence, automation, carrier security and talent as it expands its national automotive logistics platform.

"The Inc. 5000 recognition is a great milestone," Lassen said. "But we're much more interested in where this company is going next."

2026 Inc. 5000 Profile: https://www.inc.com/profile/shipyourcarnow

ShipYourCarNow: https://www.shipyourcarnow.com/

Rite Way Transport Group: https://www.ritewaytransport.com/

About ShipYourCarNow & Rite Way Transport Group

ShipYourCarNow (SYCN Logistics) and Rite Way Transport Group provide automotive logistics and transportation management solutions for consumers, dealerships, auctions, OEMs, fleet operators, relocation companies and enterprise customers nationwide.

Powered by the company's proprietary Load Genie 2.0 technology, the Know Your Trucker (KYT) security program, centralized Client Portal operations, and a nationwide network of vetted motor carriers, the organization is building a more transparent, secure, and scalable approach to vehicle transportation.

SOURCE SYCN Auto Logistics