SYCN Auto Logistics Appoints Global Mobility Leader Helen Maracle as Vice President of Relocation Growth

Strategic hire supports continued expansion of SYCN's technology-driven vehicle relocation solutions for corporate mobility programs

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SYCN Auto Logistics today announced the appointment of Helen Maracle as Vice President of Relocation Growth, further strengthening the company's leadership team and commitment to advancing technology-driven solutions within the global mobility and corporate relocation sector.

Maracle ( https://www.linkedin.com/in/helenmaracle/) brings more than seven years of specialized experience in the auto relocation industry along with a broader background in global mobility. In her new role, she will focus on expanding SYCN's relocation partnerships, supporting enterprise mobility clients, and driving continued growth within the company's rapidly expanding relocation division.

Throughout her career, Maracle has built a reputation for delivering strategic, client-centered solutions while navigating the complexities of corporate relocation programs and the evolving expectations of mobility partners.

"I approach every client relationship with relentless dedication and a deep sense of responsibility," said Maracle. "Throughout my career in global mobility, I have remained focused on delivering strategic, client-centered solutions. Joining SYCN represents a meaningful next step in that journey. The organization's investment in cutting-edge technology and its forward-thinking approach to service delivery truly set it apart."

"I was particularly drawn to SYCN's commitment to advancing technology and elevating the customer experience," Maracle added. "The leadership team is exceptional, including Chief Strategy Officer Marco Maggiore, who I recognize as a leader in advancing technology solutions within the auto relocation industry. Equally compelling is the strength of the people and culture—an award-winning team grounded in collaboration, innovation, and integrity."

SYCN leadership views Maracle's appointment as an important step in accelerating growth across the company's relocation division and strengthening partnerships with relocation management companies and global mobility providers.

"Helen brings a rare combination of industry expertise, client advocacy, and strategic vision," said Maggiore. "Her reputation for building trusted partnerships within the global mobility community aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver best-in-class service supported by industry-leading technology. As we continue expanding our relocation business, Helen's leadership will play a critical role in strengthening our relationships across the mobility ecosystem and delivering innovative solutions to the market."

The appointment comes as SYCN continues to invest heavily in technology designed to improve transparency, automation, and real-time visibility within the vehicle relocation process, helping relocation partners and their transferees manage vehicle shipments with greater efficiency and confidence.

About SYCN Auto Logistics

SYCN Auto Logistics is a technology-enabled vehicle relocation provider serving relocation management companies, global mobility partners, moving companies, corporations, dealerships, auctions, OEMs, technology partners, and individual customers.

Our proprietary platform allows partners and customers to instantly quote, book, and track shipments with full visibility throughout the transport process. Combined with a nationwide carrier network and award-winning white-glove concierge service, SYCN delivers a seamless and highly personalized vehicle relocation experience.

The company is also committed to industry-leading anti-fraud and carrier-verification practices, ensuring that every shipment is handled by trusted, vetted transport professionals while maintaining the highest standards of security, transparency, and service.

To learn more, visit: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sycnautologistics/

