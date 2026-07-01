Shoot 360 Builds Mid-Year Momentum with New Market Expansion, Innovative Growth, and Major Initiatives

Technology-Powered Basketball Training Brand Expands into New Markets Across the U.S., Canada, and Asia

Six Locations Have Opened in 2026, 14 More Expected by Year-End

VANCOUVER, Wash., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoot 360, the leader in technology-powered basketball training, has wrapped up a strong first half to 2026 with key franchise expansion and innovative growth strategies across its U.S. and international locations.

The momentum follows a record-setting 2025 for franchise sales and positions 2026 to become Shoot 360's sixth consecutive record-breaking year for installed and opened locations. As the brand grows, Shoot 360 remains focused on its core mission: growing the game of basketball by making skill development smarter, faster, and more fun.

The Shoot 360 corporate team celebrates the grand opening of a new tech-powered basketball training facility inside LA Fitness in Hillsboro, Oregon. Opened May 16, 2026, the location is the first to launch under Shoot 360’s pilot program with Fitness International, LLC, which is converting select basketball courts inside LA Fitness locations in Oregon and Washington, as well as City Sports Clubs in Northern California, into Shoot 360 facilities.

Franchise Growth Momentum in 2026

In the first half of the year, Shoot 360 opened six new franchise locations and awarded five new franchise agreements, with 14 additional openings slated for the rest of the year and 40 locations currently in development across the U.S., Canada and Asia. Notable expansion includes:

New U.S. Expansion : Shoot 360 has opened four new domestic facilities, including a new market entry in Springfield, MO.

: Shoot 360 has opened four new domestic facilities, including a new market entry in Springfield, MO. International New Market Entry: New international locations have opened in Saitama, Japan and Oakville, ON, Canada.

New international locations have opened in Saitama, Japan and Oakville, ON, Canada. Innovative Growth with LA Fitness Partnership: Shoot 360 rolled out a pilot program with Fitness Intl LLC to bring its technology-powered basketball training experience into existing basketball courts inside LA Fitness and City Sports Clubs. The first location opened Hillsboro, OR, with two additional openings planned in the Seattle area and three in the South Bay Area in partnership with Golden State Sports Academy, one of Shoot 360's NBA franchise partners.

"What's exciting about this stage of growth is that we're seeing Shoot 360 work in a lot of different markets and formats," said Craig Moody, Founder and President of Shoot 360. "Whether it's an international facility, a fitness center location, or a local franchisee bringing the concept to their community, the response has been fantastic. Athletes want training that helps them see real progress and that continues to drive the demand we're seeing across the system."

Notable 2026 Highlights Reflect Shoot 360's Expanding Reach

In addition to franchise growth, Shoot 360 strengthened its system in the first half of the year through several key initiatives, including:

3-BALL Game Mode: Shoot 360 launched 3-BALL Solo, a new single-player competitive game designed to elevate shooting competition across the Shoot 360 network. Built with a unique scoring system, 3-BALL Solo creates a more balanced and competitive environment where athletes can compete in real time against others across all Shoot 360 locations. Players receive live shot feedback during each session and can immediately see how their high score ranks on a network-wide leaderboard, adding a clear competitive layer to every workout. 3-BALL Solo reflects Shoot 360's continued focus on innovation and creating more dynamic, game-like training experiences for athletes of all ages and skill levels.





Shoot 360 launched 3-BALL Solo, a new single-player competitive game designed to elevate shooting competition across the Shoot 360 network. Built with a unique scoring system, 3-BALL Solo creates a more balanced and competitive environment where athletes can compete in real time against others across all Shoot 360 locations. Players receive live shot feedback during each session and can immediately see how their high score ranks on a network-wide leaderboard, adding a clear competitive layer to every workout. 3-BALL Solo reflects Shoot 360's continued focus on innovation and creating more dynamic, game-like training experiences for athletes of all ages and skill levels. HER Month: Shoot 360 launched its HER Month initiative, featuring girls-focused clinics, 3-BALL Trio Leagues, events, and free training experiences across participating locations throughout the month of March. The campaign supported the brand's broader mission of expanding access to basketball for girls and women while creating more opportunities for participation, competition, and skill development. HER Month drove meaningful growth in female athlete engagement across the Shoot 360 network, with Female Official Recruiting Visits climbing 8% in March compared to January, reflecting consistent growth in female participation through the campaign window.

"Our priority in this next phase is making sure every opening is set up the right way," said Jamie Eslinger, Chief Operating Officer of Shoot 360. "As the system grows, we're focused on supporting our franchise partners through real estate, training, operations, marketing, and programming so they can deliver the experience athletes and families expect from Shoot 360."

To learn more about Shoot 360, visit www.shoot360.com. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit https://shoot360franchise.com/.

About Shoot 360

Shoot 360 is the world's premier high-tech basketball training, competition, and entertainment platform. Combining machine vision, real-time analytics and immersive gamification, Shoot 360 transforms how players train, compete, and connect. With more than 60 franchise locations across North America, Europe, and Asia and a rapidly growing global presence, Shoot 360 is reimagining the future of the game. For more information on the brand, visit www.shoot360.com.

Media Contact: Logan Ruby, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or (630) 945-0474

SOURCE Shoot 360