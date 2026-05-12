Shoot 360 Brings Tech-Powered Basketball Training to LA Fitness in Hillsboro, Opening May 16

First Location to Open Under New Shoot 360 – LA Fitness Pilot Program, Delivering Gamified Training to the Greater Portland Area

HILLSBORO, Ore., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoot 360, the leader in technology-powered basketball training, will open its newest location in Hillsboro May 16, 2026. Located at 7410 NE Imbrie Dr. inside the LA Fitness club. The new training facility is the first to open under Shoot 360's previously announced pilot program with Fitness Intl LLC, which is converting select basketball courts within LA Fitness locations in Oregon, Washington and City Sports Clubs in Northern California into immersive, gamified basketball experiences. Additional Shoot 360 LA Fitness collaboration locations are planned to open in late summer 2026.

Hillsboro Shoot 360

Shoot 360 of Hillsboro will feature approximately 4,000 square feet of training space inside LA Fitness, including four shooting courts and four skills courts designed to fold up to allow full-court play, changing the way basketball players in Hillsboro train, compete, and connect.

The Hillsboro location sits just minutes from Shoot 360 Vancouver, which serves as the brand's corporate headquarters and reflects its Pacific Northwest origins. Shoot 360 of Hillsboro will give local players and families access to the same proprietary technology used by nearly every NBA team and more than 100 collegiate basketball programs.

To mark the launch, Shoot 360 of Hillsboro will host a community event Friday, May 15, where guests can tour the facility, take photos, and lock in founding-member pricing. The official Grand Opening Ceremony will follow Saturday, May 16, from 6 to 8 p.m., featuring a red-carpet photo experience, kids' activity stations, music, community partner activations, and remarks from Shoot 360 and LA Fitness leadership. As part of the event, attendees will also be entered to win prizes in an on-site raffle.

Join by May 15 to secure founding membership pricing for the first 200 signups, which includes the lowest available rates for adult and youth memberships. Existing LA Fitness members will receive a discounted Shoot 360 rate and Shoot 360 members who are not LA Fitness members will receive three complimentary LA Fitness guest passes upon sign-up.

"Because our headquarters in Vancouver, WA and our founding location in Beaverton are right down the road, opening our first location inside an LA Fitness here feels like coming home," said Craig Moody, Founder and President of Shoot 360. "We look forward to continuing to provide Portland-area residents with the most cutting-edge basketball training equipment available, in a place they already know and love, LA Fitness."

Shoot 360 is a leader in basketball innovation and skill development, providing athletes of all skill levels with immersive and data-driven training. The same Shoot 360 advanced ball detection technology is used by nearly every NBA team, as well as over 100 collegiate basketball programs. Through a unique combination of interactive technology and physical activity, the Shoot 360 experience measures participants' skillsets and uses performance data to help identify ways they can improve their game. The brand's proprietary software tracks and measures skill development across three key areas: ball handling, passing and shooting to give athletes instant feedback on their performance to get better, faster.

In pursuit of the brand's mission to grow the game of basketball globally, the international franchise has caught the attention of NBA and WNBA stars as well, boasting high-profile owners and investors including Trae Young, Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart, Rodney Stuckey, Thad Young, and Zaza Pachulia.

The Hillsboro location will be open 6:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and is available at (971) 206-3403 or www.shoot360.com/hillsboro or @shoot360.hillsboro on Instagram.

To learn more about Shoot 360 and its franchise opportunities, please visit https://shoot360franchise.com/.

About Shoot 360

Shoot 360 is the world's premier high-tech basketball training, competition, and entertainment platform. Combining machine vision, real-time analytics and immersive gamification, Shoot 360 transforms how players train, compete, and connect. With more than 60 franchise locations across North America, Europe and Asia and a rapidly growing global presence, Shoot 360 is reimagining the future of the game. For more information on the brand, visit www.shoot360.com.

Media Contact: Gabe Rosenberg, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected], 734-277-8332

SOURCE Shoot 360