SHOPLINE Partners with Papermap to Give Merchants Plain-English Answers from Their Business Data

Integration embeds Papermap's automated data platform in the SHOPLINE App Store, helping high-growth brands plug margin leaks and automate reporting without a data team

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SHOPLINE, a leading global commerce platform powering more than 700,000 merchants worldwide, today announced a partnership with Papermap, the AI-native data platform for high-growth, mid-market merchants. The integration gives SHOPLINE merchants one place to query their business data in plain English and automate the reporting that normally requires a full data team.

Papermap securely ingests a merchant's SHOPLINE data, along with their other operational tools, into a private sandbox directly within the SHOPLINE interface. Merchants ask questions in plain English, and Papermap's deterministic engine writes verifiable, production-grade code that returns precise answers and live dashboards.

Merchants can cross-reference storefront data against fulfillment and shipping invoices to automatically flag hidden overcharges, unify Meta and Google ad spend with live inventory and returns data to pinpoint which SKUs are quietly draining margin, and measure true customer acquisition cost and lifetime value without stitching together weekly spreadsheets.

"Mid-market merchants hit a point where the business outgrows the spreadsheet, and hiring a data team isn't the answer," said Christopher Yang, Co-President of SHOPLINE. "Papermap puts answers inside the platform 700,000 merchants already run their businesses on—ask a question, get the numbers, make the call."

"High-growth merchants often become victims of their own success, watching their operational data fracture across specialized tools and fragile spreadsheets," said Isaac Sarfo, Co-Founder and CEO of Papermap. "Partnering with SHOPLINE lets us bring Papermap's automated data function directly to these operators, so they can instantly uncover margin leaks and make strategic decisions without the overhead of a large engineering team."

SHOPLINE merchants can get started with a 30-day margin leak audit at www.papermap.ai/shopline.

About Papermap

Papermap is an automated data function for mid-market business users. It unifies a company's fragmented business data, answers questions in plain English with the work shown, and automates the reporting and workflows that normally require a full data team—helping operators eliminate decision latency, optimize for growth and protect margin. Learn more at www.papermap.ai.

About SHOPLINE

Founded in 2013, SHOPLINE is a leading global Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider and omnichannel commerce enabler. The platform empowers over 700,000 merchants worldwide to build, market, and scale their businesses through a comprehensive suite of unified commerce solutions, including e-commerce website creation, social commerce, live shopping, and point-of-sale systems. Headquartered in Singapore, SHOPLINE operates globally with a thriving partner ecosystem designed to level up retail operations for brands of all sizes. Learn more at www.shopline.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE SHOPLINE