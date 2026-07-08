Kintsugi Launches Native Integration With SHOPLINE to Help Merchants Stay Ahead of Sales Tax Compliance

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SHOPLINE, a leading global commerce platform, today announced a new native integration with Kintsugi, the AI-powered sales tax, VAT and GST automation platform, now available in the SHOPLINE App Store. The integration gives SHOPLINE merchants access to a more complete sales tax compliance workflow, combining accurate tax calculation at checkout with real-time nexus monitoring, country, state, and local registrations, and automated filing in a single platform.

"We selected Kintsugi because our merchants need a more complete way to manage sales tax compliance as they scale," said Christopher Yang, Co-President of SHOPLINE. "As merchants expand into new channels and markets, sales tax compliance can quickly become a drag on operations. Kintsugi helps them manage the full process — from monitoring nexus exposure and handling registrations to filing on schedule — so they can keep growing without adding unnecessary complexity."

For many merchants, sales tax first shows up as a checkout issue, but the real challenge starts much earlier when growth triggers new obligations in additional jurisdictions that they need to register and start collecting tax in. What makes this integration compelling is that it closes that gap: SHOPLINE merchants can not only calculate the right tax on every order, but also gain a clearer view of where liability is forming ahead of time and have registrations and filings handled for them once the thresholds are met, making it much easier to stay compliant as the business scales. On top of that, Kintsugi provides our merchants with 24/7 support and an accuracy and performance guarantee, going the extra mile to provide peace of mind.

"SHOPLINE has built a platform for merchants who want to sell across channels and borders," said Pujun Bhatnagar, CEO and Co-Founder of Kintsugi. "Compliance has to keep up with that kind of growth, and that's where Kintsugi comes in. We're excited to be part of their ecosystem and to make sure tax obligations don't slow down what their merchants are building."

Unlike tax tools focused only on rate calculation, Kintsugi is designed to support the broader compliance lifecycle, including monitoring nexus, registrations, filings, audit-ready records, VDA and exemption certificate management, with transparent pricing and no implementation fees according to its public materials. The result is a more automated and trusted approach to sales tax compliance for ecommerce and SaaS businesses operating on SHOPLINE in the U.S. and beyond.

The Kintsugi integration is available through the SHOPLINE App Store.

About SHOPLINE

Founded in 2013, SHOPLINE is a leading global Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider empowering retailers to sell, market, and operate their businesses on a unified commerce platform. SHOPLINE supports merchants worldwide with comprehensive solutions spanning e-commerce, social commerce, point-of-sale, and CRM. With an open platform architecture and thriving partner ecosystem, SHOPLINE delivers innovative technology and expert support so brands can build successful, differentiated commerce businesses in any market. Learn more at www.shopline.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About Kintsugi

Kintsugi provides an AI-powered sales tax, VAT and GST automation platform that transforms complex tax management into a streamlined, automated process. By leveraging artificial intelligence and seamless integrations, Kintsugi reduces preparation time and compliance costs for ecommerce and SaaS businesses. The company offers transparent pricing, exceptional customer service, and advanced capabilities for multi-state and international tax compliance. Learn more at: trykintsugi.com Follow on LinkedIn.

Contact

David Wamsley

415.259.9104

Rosebud PR

[email protected]

SOURCE SHOPLINE