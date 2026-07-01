Shorenstein Acquires Moore Building in Nashville's Iconic Music Row District

Acquisition Reflects Firm's Continued Focus on High-Quality Assets in High-Growth Office Submarkets

SAN FRANCISCO, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shorenstein Investment Advisers ("Shorenstein"), an owner and operator of high-quality office, residential and mixed-use properties across the U.S., today announced the acquisition of the Moore Building, a 245,826-square-foot Class AA office tower in Nashville, Tennessee (the "Property").

Completed in 2023, the Moore Building is one of Nashville's premier office assets, with a best-in-class amenity suite featuring an indoor-outdoor tenant lounge and event space, fitness center, conference facilities, ground-floor retail and structured parking. The property has attracted a high-quality tenant roster and continues to see strong leasing momentum amid sustained demand for premier office space across the city.

Nashville continues to benefit from robust population growth, corporate investment and job creation, helping drive demand for high-quality office space in premier urban locations. The Moore Building sits near the city's iconic Music Row at the heart of the highly walkable and amenity-rich Midtown submarket, adjacent to Vanderbilt University and Vanderbilt University Medical Center and minutes from Downtown Nashville. Midtown is among the strongest-performing office submarkets in the city, supported by limited new supply and sustained tenant demand for high-quality office space, and continues to draw from a growing base of tenants across healthcare, technology, entertainment and professional services.

"Nashville continues to be one of the most compelling office markets in the country, supported by strong demographic and investment trends, and the Moore Building is positioned to capitalize on this broader growth," said Claude Esposito, Senior Vice President, Investments Group at Shorenstein. "This transaction reflects our strategy of investing in best-in-class assets in submarkets with strong fundamentals, and we look forward to building on the Property's momentum to drive long-term value for our tenants and investors."

The acquisition expands Shorenstein's presence in Nashville, following its acquisition of 1222 Demonbreun in the Gulch Union district, and builds on its recent acquisition activity in high-growth markets across the country. Consistent with Shorenstein's broader investment strategy, the Moore Building offers durable in-place cash flow and long-term tenancy and Shorenstein will leverage its high-touch service model and curated tenant programming to realize the embedded growth potential in one of the nation's fastest-growing office markets.

About Shorenstein

Shorenstein is a privately-owned investment adviser that, through affiliated entities, owns and operates high-quality office, residential and mixed-use properties across the U.S., with offices in San Francisco and New York. Since 1992, Shorenstein and its affiliates have acquired $20.3 billion in assets (as of December 31, 2025). Using their integrated investment and operating capabilities, the firm seeks to take advantage of opportunities that, at the particular time in the investment cycle, offer attractive returns. Investments have included ground-up developments, asset repositioning and stabilized assets; investment structures have included asset acquisitions, mezzanine loans, preferred equity investments and structured joint ventures. More information is available at www.shorenstein.com.

Contacts

Shorenstein:

Madeline Jones / Alexander Wolfsohn

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212.355.4449

SOURCE Shorenstein Properties LLC