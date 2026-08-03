Shorenstein Completes Sale of Willow Apartments in Greater Portland

Transaction Marks Successful Investment in Desirable Portland Mixed-Use Submarket

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shorenstein Investment Advisers ("Shorenstein" or the "Company"), an owner and operator of high-quality office, residential and mixed-use properties across the U.S., today announced the sale of Willow Apartments ("Willow"), a 158-unit luxury multifamily community developed by Shorenstein in Lake Oswego, Oregon, to Sentinel Real Estate.

Completed in 2024, Willow is a five-story multifamily community located in Lake Oswego, one of the Portland metropolitan area's leading live-work-play destinations. The property offers a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom residences with modern interior finishes and a best-in-class amenity package, including a sky lounge, fitness center, coworking and gathering spaces, outdoor recreation areas and EV charging facilities.

Lake Oswego is one of the Pacific Northwest's strongest housing markets, supported by exceptional demographics, highly rated schools, and limited new multifamily supply. During Shorenstein's ownership, the submarket has continued to attract new corporate investment and business relocations from downtown Portland, reinforcing demand for high-quality rental housing in the region.

"Our investment in Willow further strengthens Lake Oswego's vibrant mixed-use environment," said Jed Brush, Managing Director at Shorenstein. "We have seen that thesis play out as the submarket has attracted corporate investment from new employers relocating to Lake Oswego over the last five years."

As a vertically integrated investor and operator, the Company seeks opportunities where strong market fundamentals, active asset management and operational expertise can create long-term value for investors. Over the past decade, Shorenstein has developed more than 2,500 residential units across the U.S., leveraging its integrated development and operating expertise to create high-quality residential and mixed-use environments that meet the needs of residents and communities.

About Shorenstein

Shorenstein is a privately-owned investment adviser that, through affiliated entities, owns and operates high-quality office, residential and mixed-use properties across the U.S., with offices in San Francisco and New York. Since 1992, Shorenstein and its affiliates have acquired $20.3 billion in assets (as of March 31, 2026). Using their integrated investment and operating capabilities, the firm seeks to take advantage of opportunities that, at the particular time in the investment cycle, offer attractive returns. Investments have included ground-up developments, asset repositioning and stabilized assets; investment structures have included asset acquisitions, mezzanine loans, preferred equity investments and structured joint ventures. More information is available at www.shorenstein.com.

Over the past 24 months, Shorenstein has been one of the most active office investors in the country, acquiring 12 office properties totaling more than $1.8 billion (with another building under contract and scheduled to close during 3Q26). Combined, the 12 office properties are producing an average distribution yield of 9% as of June-2026. Shorenstein's strategy has focused on acquiring top-tier assets in premier submarkets that are positioned to deliver attractive cash flow and near-term value creation.

Contacts

For Shorenstein:

Madeline Jones / Alexander Wolfsohn

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212.355.4449

SOURCE Shorenstein Properties LLC