Shuki Levy, Erdolo and Ersno Eromo and Tori Avey Levy Host Industry Gathering to Introduce Levy Eromo Media's Global Film and Television Venture

Entertainment leaders, investors, and media executives gather in Los Angeles as new venture outlines its vision for globally focused film and television production.

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levy Eromo Media hosted a private industry gathering in Los Angeles on March 14 to introduce the company and its vision for developing globally focused film, television, and digital media projects.

The event brought together leaders from the entertainment, finance, and media sectors to discuss the evolving global media landscape and the growing opportunities for internationally oriented film and television production.

Ersno Eromo, Tori Avey Levy, Shuki Levy, and Erdolo Eromo attend Levy Eromo Media's private industry gathering on March 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (L-R) Ersno Eromo and Erdolo Eromo speak at Levy Eromo Media's private industry gathering on March 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California

Levy Eromo Media was founded by legendary television producer and composer Shuki Levy, entrepreneurs Erdolo Eromo and Ersno Eromo, and digital media entrepreneur Tori Avey Levy.

Shuki Levy, known for helping bring global television franchises such as Mighty Morphin Power Rangers to audiences worldwide, brings decades of production and creative leadership experience to the venture. The company aims to combine creative development with international partnerships and financing networks to build a pipeline of globally relevant media projects.

During the gathering, the founders outlined Levy Eromo Media's focus on developing original intellectual property and forming strategic partnerships with producers, creative talent, and international investors.

"We're building a studio where every story is engineered to travel — across cultures, platforms, and generations… meaningful heart-driven worlds that don't just entertain, but endure." — Tori Avey Levy, Co-Founder, Levy Eromo Media

Levy Eromo Media is currently reviewing a slate of film and television projects in development and exploring international co-production opportunities with creative and financing partners across multiple markets.

The March 14 gathering also served as a forum for discussion around the future of global content development, international distribution, and the evolving relationship between creative talent and financing partners.

Levy Eromo Media plans to announce additional project developments and strategic partnerships later this year.

Event photography from the March 14 gathering is available via Getty Images.

About Levy Eromo Media

Levy Eromo Media is a global media company focused on the development, production, and financing of film, television, and digital media content for international audiences. The company partners with creative talent, production companies, and investors to develop original intellectual property designed for worldwide distribution.

Media Contact

Levy Eromo Media

Media Relations

Phone: 310-424-4636

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.levyeromomedia.com/

SOURCE Levy Eromo Media