Power Rangers Producer Shuki Levy Launches Levy Eromo Media With Entrepreneurs Tori Avey Levy, Erdolo and Ersno Eromo

New venture aims to develop globally focused film and television projects through creative partnerships and international financing.

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary television producer and composer Shuki Levy, known for helping bring franchises like Mighty Morphin Power Rangers to global audiences, has partnered with entrepreneurs Tori Avey Levy, Erdolo Eromo and Ersno Eromo to launch Levy Eromo Media, a new media venture focused on developing film, television, and digital media projects for global audiences.

Shuki Levy, legendary producer and co-founder of Levy Eromo Media. Known for global franchises such as Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Levy is partnering with entrepreneurs Erdolo Eromo, Ersno Eromo, and Tori Avey Levy to develop a new slate of international film and television projects.

The company brings together decades of experience across entertainment production, digital media, and international investment, with a focus on developing original intellectual property and building strategic partnerships across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

Shuki Levy's career spans more than four decades in television and music production. As a creative force behind Saban Entertainment, he helped develop and produce global franchises including Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, while composing music for more than 130 television series such as Inspector Gadget, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, and X-Men: The Animated Series.

Joining Shuki Levy in the venture are brothers Erdolo and Ersno Eromo, entrepreneurs associated with Eromo Ventures, whose work spans international investment, strategic partnerships, and emerging media opportunities. Their experience in finance and global business development supports the company's ambition to build scalable entertainment projects that can reach international audiences.

The founding team also includes content creator and digital media entrepreneur Tori Avey Levy, whose platform https://toriavey.com/ reaches millions of readers worldwide through its exploration of Mediterranean cuisine, culture, and history.

"Levy Eromo Media was created with the goal of bringing together world-class storytelling, experienced producers, and international partnerships," said Erdolo Eromo, Co-Founder of Levy Eromo Media. "We believe the next generation of entertainment companies will be global by design, combining creative development with access to international production and financing networks."

Levy Eromo Media is currently reviewing a slate of film and television projects in development and exploring international co-production opportunities with creative and financing partners. The company intends to build a pipeline of globally focused projects designed for international distribution across theatrical, streaming, and emerging media platforms.

The company will formally introduce its broader vision during a private industry gathering in Los Angeles on March 14, bringing together leaders from entertainment, media, finance, and technology to discuss the evolving global media landscape.

Additional announcements regarding projects, partnerships, and upcoming productions are expected later this year.

About Levy Eromo Media

Levy Eromo Media is a global media company focused on the development, production, and financing of film, television, and digital media content for international audiences. The company partners with creative talent, production companies, and investors to develop original intellectual property designed for worldwide distribution.

