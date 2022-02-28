Shunt Reactor Market in APAC 2022-2026 | Increasing industrialization of the developing nations to boost growth | Technavio

Technavio

Feb 28, 2022, 11:30 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022  /PRNewswire/ -- The Shunt Reactor Market in APAC is poised to grow by USD 196.95 million from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 3.36% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Various players in the market are engaging in strategic partnerships and joint ventures coupled with launching differentiated products to up their game in the Shunt Reactor Market in APAC.

ABB Ltd., ALSTOM SA, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Motor Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., and TSEA among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Key Market Segmentation

  • Segmentation by End-User: 
    • Power utilities
      • During the projected period, the power utilities segment's shunt reactor market share will expand significantly in APAC. Vendors provide a diverse choice of items in order to broaden the customer base. The design goal for the Hitachi gapped core shunt reactor, for example, is to reduce losses, sound, and vibration. Exceptional and proven field reliability is ensured by robust design and production excellence. During the foreseeable period, such factors will increase the deployment of shunt reactors.
    • Industrials

Regional Market Outlook

China will contribute to 36% of the market growth during the forecast period. The market in this region will grow at a slower pace than the markets in India and the rest of APAC. Over the forecast period, the growing demand for shunt reactors across industries such as automotive and manufacturing, as well as power utilities, would aid the shunt reactor market expansion in China.

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, China, India, Japan, and the Rest of APAC will contribute to the highest market growth.

Latest Trends, Driving the Global Home Textile Retail Market

  • Market Driver:
    • The increasing industrialization of the developing nations.:

Due to significant development potential and inexpensive labor, developing countries such as India, China, and Vietnam are likely to see a surge in the number of industries in the next years. The use of shunt reactors in the region has increased due to increased building and investments in the manufacturing sector in developing countries. For example, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) promised in 2020 that it will spend $1.4 trillion on public digital infrastructure spending programs.

  • Market Challenge:
    •  Increasing energy efficiency in varying load-lines:

The capacitance between the wires and the earth generates reactive power over long transmission lines. Reactive power can't be used for anything and needs to be balanced to avoid energy losses. Shunt reactors absorb reactive power, boosting the system's energy efficiency. The voltage along the transmission line rises when the load is low. A shunt reactor lowers the voltage growth, keeps it within acceptable limits, and contributes to the system's voltage stability. During the forecast period, such advantages will propel the market forward.

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

  • Want to understand more about the various research methodology?
  • Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail
  • Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players
  • Analyze market regulations

Shunt Reactor Market Scope in APAC

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.36%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 196.95 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.80

Regional analysis

APAC

Performing market contribution

China at 36%

Key consumer countries

China, India, Japan, and Rest of APAC

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

ABB Ltd., ALSTOM SA, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Motor Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., TSEA, and Zaporozhtransformator PrJSC

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

