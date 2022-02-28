Shunt Reactor Market in APAC 2022-2026 | Increasing industrialization of the developing nations to boost growth | Technavio

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Various players in the market are engaging in strategic partnerships and joint ventures coupled with launching differentiated products to up their game in the Shunt Reactor Market in APAC.

ABB Ltd., ALSTOM SA, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Motor Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., and TSEA among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by End-User:

Power utilities



During the projected period, the power utilities segment's shunt reactor market share will expand significantly in APAC. Vendors provide a diverse choice of items in order to broaden the customer base. The design goal for the Hitachi gapped core shunt reactor, for example, is to reduce losses, sound, and vibration. Exceptional and proven field reliability is ensured by robust design and production excellence. During the foreseeable period, such factors will increase the deployment of shunt reactors.



Industrials

Regional Market Outlook

China will contribute to 36% of the market growth during the forecast period. The market in this region will grow at a slower pace than the markets in India and the rest of APAC. Over the forecast period, the growing demand for shunt reactors across industries such as automotive and manufacturing, as well as power utilities, would aid the shunt reactor market expansion in China.

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, China, India, Japan, and the Rest of APAC will contribute to the highest market growth.

Latest Trends, Driving the Global Home Textile Retail Market

Market Driver:

The increasing industrialization of the developing nations.:

Due to significant development potential and inexpensive labor, developing countries such as India, China, and Vietnam are likely to see a surge in the number of industries in the next years. The use of shunt reactors in the region has increased due to increased building and investments in the manufacturing sector in developing countries. For example, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) promised in 2020 that it will spend $1.4 trillion on public digital infrastructure spending programs.

Market Challenge:

Increasing energy efficiency in varying load-lines:

The capacitance between the wires and the earth generates reactive power over long transmission lines. Reactive power can't be used for anything and needs to be balanced to avoid energy losses. Shunt reactors absorb reactive power, boosting the system's energy efficiency. The voltage along the transmission line rises when the load is low. A shunt reactor lowers the voltage growth, keeps it within acceptable limits, and contributes to the system's voltage stability. During the forecast period, such advantages will propel the market forward.

Shunt Reactor Market Scope in APAC Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.36% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 196.95 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.80 Regional analysis APAC Performing market contribution China at 36% Key consumer countries China, India, Japan, and Rest of APAC Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., ALSTOM SA, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Motor Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., TSEA, and Zaporozhtransformator PrJSC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market

Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

Exhibit 09: Value chain analysis: Electrical components and equipment

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Aftermarket and service

2.2.7 Industry innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 11: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.4.1Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 12: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (million $)

Exhibit 13: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of the buyer

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of the supplier

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 20: End-user- Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 21: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Power utilities - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 22: Power utilities- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 23: Power utilities- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Industrials - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Industrials - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Industrials- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 26: Market opportunity by End-user

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 27: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 28: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 29: Geographic comparison

7.3 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 31: China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Rest of APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increased industrialization of the developing nations

8.1.2 Expansion and up-gradation of its existing transmission and distribution network

8.1.3 Increasing the energy efficiency of the system

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 High initial investment

8.2.2 Mechanical complexity associated with shunt reactor

8.2.3 Overvoltage limitation

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increasing energy efficiency in varying load lines

8.3.2 Rising investment in renewables energy resources

8.3.3 Evolution of IoT and smart grid projects

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 42: Industry Risk

9.3 Competitive Scenario

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors Covered

Exhibit 43: Vendor Landscape

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 45: ABB Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 46: ABB Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 47: ABB Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 48: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 49: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 ALSTOM SA

Exhibit 50: ALSTOM SA - Overview

Exhibit 51: ALSTOM SA - Business segments

Exhibit 52: ALSTOM SA – Key news

Exhibit 53: ALSTOM SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 54: ALSTOM SA - Segment focus

10.5 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 55: Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 56: Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 57: Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 58: Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 59: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 60: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 61: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 62: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Hyundai Motor Group

Exhibit 63: Hyundai Motor Group - Overview

Exhibit 64: Hyundai Motor Group - Business segments

Exhibit 65: Hyundai Motor Group - Key offerings

Exhibit 66: Hyundai Motor Group - Segment focus

10.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Exhibit 67: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 68: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 69: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 70: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Siemens AG

Exhibit 71: Siemens AG - Overview

Exhibit 72: Siemens AG - Business segments

Exhibit 73: Siemens AG – Key news

Exhibit 74: Siemens AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 75: Siemens AG - Segment focus

10.10 Toshiba Corp.

Exhibit 76: Toshiba Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 77: Toshiba Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 78: Toshiba Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 79: Toshiba Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 TSEA

Exhibit 80: TSEA - Overview]

Exhibit 81: TSEA - Product and service

Exhibit 82: TSEA - Key offerings

10.12 Zaporozhtransformator PrJSC

Exhibit 83: Zaporozhtransformator PrJSC - Overview

Exhibit 84: Zaporozhtransformator PrJSC - Product and service

Exhibit 85: Zaporozhtransformator PrJSC - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 86: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 87: Research Methodology

Exhibit 88: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 89: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 90: List of abbreviations

