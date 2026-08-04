Shutterstock Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) (the "Company"), a family of brands delivering scalable creative and GenAI solutions to help customers fuel great work, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Commenting on the Company's performance, Rik Powell, the Company's Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, said, "Following the termination of our proposed merger, we have moved quickly to strengthen our balance sheet, reduce our cost structure, and sharpen our focus on the areas with the greatest potential and are approaching every aspect of the business with discipline and urgency. We have taken significant cost actions over the past 18 months that equate to over $70 million of annualized run-rate operating expense reductions and are targeting an additional $60 million in annualized run-rate operating expense reductions by the end of the year. These actions will give us greater optionality in our capital allocation strategy."

He continued, "While we recognize the challenges in front of us, Shutterstock remains a company with meaningful strategic assets, including a globally recognized brand, one of the world's largest and most diverse commercially licensed content libraries, a differentiated Data and AI Services business, our unique GIPHY platform, and strong cash generation. Together, these strengths provide a solid foundation as we refine our long-term strategy and position the business for its next phase of growth which we look forward to discussing in the coming weeks."

EARNINGS TELECONFERENCE INFORMATION

In light of the pending strategic update, the Company will no longer be hosting the conference call originally scheduled for August 6, 2026 or issuing guidance for the remainder of 2026.

Second Quarter 2026 highlights as compared to Second Quarter 2025:

Financial Highlights

Revenues were $221.8 million compared to $267.0 million.

Net loss was $155.9 million compared to net income of $29.4 million. Net loss includes a $163.4 million non-cash, after-tax goodwill impairment charge.

Net loss per diluted common share was $4.25 compared to net income per diluted common share of $0.82.

Adjusted net income was $30.0 million compared to $42.9 million.

Adjusted net income per diluted common share was $0.82 compared to $1.19.

Adjusted EBITDA was $65.1 million compared to $82.2 million.

SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Revenue

Second quarter revenue of $221.8 million decreased by $45.2 million or 17% as compared to the second quarter of 2025.

Revenue from our Content product offering decreased by $34.1 million, or 17%, as compared to the second quarter of 2025, to $165.7 million. The reduction in our Content revenue was driven primarily by weakness in new customer acquisition. Content revenue represented 75% of our total revenue in the second quarter of 2026.

Revenue generated from our Data, Distribution, and Services product offering decreased by $11.1 million, or 16%, as compared to the second quarter of 2025, to $56.1 million, and represented 25% of second quarter revenue in 2026. Revenue recognition in our data offering may vary from quarter-to-quarter based on the delivery timing of metadata licenses.

Net income and net income per diluted common share

Net income decreased by $185.4 million to a net loss of $155.9 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to net income of $29.4 million for the second quarter of 2025. Net loss per diluted common share was $4.25, as compared to net income per diluted common share of $0.82 for the same period in 2025. In the second quarter of 2026, the Company recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $173.7 million resulting from the decline in the Company's fair value after the announcement of the terminated merger agreement. Additionally, the Company had further declines in revenue, with operating costs not declining at a similar rate, as well as $3.0 million of unrealized losses related to our investment in Meitu, Inc, $3.7 million of Merger related costs, $5.0 million of legal contingency expenses and $3.0 million of workforce optimizations expenses.

Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted common share

Adjusted net income of $30.0 million in the second quarter of 2026 decreased by $12.9 million, compared to adjusted net income of $42.9 million for the second quarter of 2025, primarily due to the decline in revenue.

Adjusted net income per diluted common share was $0.82, compared to $1.19 for the second quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA of $65.1 million for the second quarter of 2026 decreased by $17.1 million, or 21%, as compared to the second quarter of 2025, primarily due to the decline in revenue.

Net loss margin of 70.3% for the second quarter of 2026 decreased by 81.3%, as compared to net income margin of 11.0% in the second quarter of 2025. The adjusted EBITDA margin of 29.3% for the second quarter of 2026 decreased by 1.5%, as compared to 30.8% in the second quarter of 2025.

SECOND QUARTER LIQUIDITY

Our cash and cash equivalents decreased by $29.3 million to $133.2 million at June 30, 2026, as compared with $162.5 million as of March 31, 2026. This was driven by $0.6 million of net cash from operating activities, including a $35.0 million payment for the settlement of the FTC's civil investigative demand on the Company's subscription disclosure and enrollment and cancellation practices. In addition, the Company had $18.5 million of net cash used in financing activities and $10.1 million of net cash used in investing activities.

Net cash from operating activities was driven by the $35.0 million payment to the FTC. This was offset by cash generation from our business operations and changes in the timing of cash collections from our customers and payments pertaining to operating expenses. In addition, cash flows for the three months ended June 30, 2026 were unfavorably impacted by $3.0 million of expenses related to the Getty Images proposed merger.

Cash used in investing activities for the three months ended June 30, 2026 consisted of $10.1 million related to capital expenditures, $0.1 million of content acquisition, partially offset by $0.1 million related to the receipt of the Giphy Retention Compensation, as reimbursed by the Giphy seller.

Cash used in financing activities for the three months ended June 30, 2026 consisted of $13.2 million related to the payment of the quarterly cash dividend, $4.5 million paid in settlement of tax withholding obligations related to employee stock-based compensation awards, and $0.8 million used for the repayment of our credit facility.

Adjusted free cash flow was $28.5 million for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $11.0 million from the second quarter of 2025.

KEY OPERATING METRICS





Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,



2026

2025 2026

20255











Subscribers (end of period)(1)

951,000

1,073,000 951,000

1,073,000 Subscriber revenue (in millions)(2)

$ 99.8

$ 108.0 $ 203.6

$ 217.9 Average revenue per customer (last twelve months)(3)

$ 292

$ 266 $ 292

$ 266 Paid downloads (in millions)(4)

98.7

112.6 202.8

233.5

_________________________________________________________ Subscribers, Subscriber Revenue and Average Revenue Per Customer from acquisitions are included in these metrics beginning twelve months after the closing of the respective business combination. Accordingly, the metrics include Subscribers, Subscriber revenue, and Average revenue per customer from Backgrid beginning February 2025. 2025 metrics include the counts and revenues from Envato, which was acquired in July 2024.

(1) Subscribers is defined as those customers who purchase one or more of our monthly recurring products for a continuous period of at least three months, measured as of the end of the reporting period. (2) Subscriber revenue is defined as the revenue generated from subscribers during the period. (3) Average revenue per customer is calculated by dividing total revenue for the last twelve-month period by customers. Customers is defined as total active, paying customers that contributed to total revenue over the last twelve-month period. (4) Paid downloads is the number of downloads that our customers make in a given period of our content. Paid downloads exclude content related to our Studios business, downloads of content that are offered to customers for no charge, including our free trials and metadata delivered through our data deal offering.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

To supplement Shutterstock's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP, Shutterstock's management considers certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, collectively referred to as non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, revenue growth (including by distribution channel) on a constant currency basis (expressed as a percentage), and adjusted free cash flow.

Shutterstock defines adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted for depreciation and amortization, non-cash equity-based compensation, Giphy Retention Compensation Expense - non-recurring, foreign currency transaction gains and losses, severance costs associated with strategic workforce optimizations, goodwill impairment, impairment loss on long-term investment, impairment of lease assets, unrealized losses / gains on investments, legal contingencies, interest income and expense, income taxes and Merger related costs; adjusted EBITDA margin as the ratio of adjusted EBITDA to revenue; adjusted net income as net income adjusted for the impact of non-cash equity-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, Giphy Retention Compensation Expense - non-recurring, severance costs associated with strategic workforce optimizations (reported in Other), unrealized losses / gains on investments (reported in Other), goodwill impairment, impairment loss on long-term investment, legal contingencies, Merger related costs and the estimated tax impact of such adjustments; adjusted net income per diluted common share as adjusted net income divided by weighted average diluted shares; revenue growth (including by product offering) on a constant currency basis (expressed as a percentage) as the increase in current period revenues over prior period revenues, utilizing fixed exchange rates for translating foreign currency revenues for all periods presented in the comparison; and adjusted free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, adjusted for capital expenditures, content acquisition, cash received related to Giphy Retention Compensation in connection with the acquisition of Giphy, cash paid for the settlement of the FTC investigation, and cash paid for costs related to the Getty Images merger.

The expense associated with the Giphy Retention Compensation related to (i) the one-time employment inducement bonuses and (ii) the vesting of the cash value of unvested Meta equity awards held by the employees prior to closing, which are reflected in operating expenses (together, the "Giphy Retention Compensation Expense - non-recurring"), are required payments in accordance with the terms of the acquisition. Meta's sale of Giphy was directed by the United Kingdom Competition and Markets Authority (the "CMA") and accordingly, the terms of the acquisition were subject to CMA preapproval. Management considers the operating expense associated with these required payments to be unusual and non-recurring in nature. The Giphy Retention Compensation Expense - non-recurring is not considered an ongoing expense necessary to operate the Company's business. Therefore, such expenses have been included in the below adjustments for calculating adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted common share.

These figures have not been calculated in accordance with GAAP and should be considered only in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. Shutterstock cautions investors that non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies.

Shutterstock's management believes that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted common share, revenue growth (including by product offering) on a constant currency basis (expressed as a percentage) and adjusted free cash flow are useful to investors because these measures enable investors to analyze Shutterstock's operating results on the same basis as that used by management. Additionally, management believes that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted common share provide useful information to investors about the performance of the Company's overall business because such measures eliminate the effects of unusual or other infrequent charges that are not directly attributable to Shutterstock's underlying operating performance; and revenue growth (including by product offering) on a constant currency basis (expressed as a percentage) provides useful information to investors by eliminating the effect of foreign currency fluctuations that are not directly attributable to Shutterstock's operating performance. Management also believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures enhances the comparability for investors in assessing Shutterstock's financial reporting. Shutterstock's management believes that adjusted free cash flow is useful for investors because it provides them with an important perspective on the cash available for strategic measures, after making necessary capital investments in internal-use software and website development costs to support the Company's ongoing business operations, and provides them with the same measures that management uses as the basis for making resource allocation decisions.

Shutterstock's management also uses the non-GAAP financial measures adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted common share, revenue growth (including by product offering) on a constant currency basis (expressed as a percentage), and adjusted free cash flow, in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, as an integral part of managing the business and to, among other things: (i) monitor and evaluate the performance of Shutterstock's business operations, financial performance and overall liquidity; (ii) facilitate management's internal comparisons of the historical operating performance of its business operations; (iii) facilitate management's external comparisons of the results of its overall business to the historical operating performance of other companies that may have different capital structures and debt levels; (iv) review and assess the operating performance of Shutterstock's management team and, together with other operational objectives, as a measure in evaluating employee compensation; (v) analyze and evaluate financial and strategic planning decisions regarding future operating investments; and (vi) plan for and prepare future annual operating budgets and determine appropriate levels of operating investments.

Reconciliations of the differences between each of our non-GAAP financial measures (adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted common share, revenue growth (including by product offering) on a constant currency basis (expressed as a percentage), adjusted free cash flow), and each measure's most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, are presented under the headings "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information to GAAP" and "Supplemental Financial Data" immediately following the Consolidated Balance Sheets.

ABOUT SHUTTERSTOCK

Shutterstock is in the business of turning ideas into impact. Powered by a global network of millions of creators and our cutting-edge technology, we provide businesses, creatives, and brand leaders with the essential, universal ingredients to make their work more effective. Shutterstock offers access to one of the world's largest and most diverse collections of high-quality licensable assets, specialized training datasets, evaluation tools, and end-to-end strategic partnerships for the full model training lifecycle, as well as advertising and distribution solutions, exclusive editorial content, and full-service studio production—delivering unparalleled resources to fuel great work.



Discover our impact at www.shutterstock.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, Facebook and YouTube.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The statements in this press release, and any related oral statements, include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may discuss goals, intentions and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, results of operations or financial condition, financings or otherwise, based on current beliefs and involve numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made or as of the dates indicated in the statements and should not be relied upon as predictions of future events, as there can be no assurance that the events or circumstances reflected in these statements will be achieved or will occur or the timing thereof. Forward-looking statements can often, but not always, be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology including "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "could," "might," "seeks," "intends," "plans," "pro forma," "estimates," "anticipates," "designed," or the negative of these words and phrases, other variations of these words and phrases or comparable terminology, but not all forward-looking statements include such identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations that are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary. The forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things, statements regarding industry prospects, future business, future results of operations or financial condition, future dividends, future stock performance, our ability to consummate acquisitions and integrate the businesses we have acquired or may acquire into our existing operations, new or planned features, products or services, management strategies, our ability to offer premier Data Licensing and AI Services, and our competitive position. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include, among others, the risks discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in Shutterstock's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward looking statements. While the list of factors presented here is considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward looking statements. Shutterstock does not assume, and hereby disclaims, any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Shutterstock, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except for per share data) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Revenue

$ 221,801

$ 266,990

$ 420,971

$ 509,610

















Operating expenses:















Cost of revenue

93,787

105,994

188,575

206,882 Sales and marketing

48,008

57,077

96,354

110,436 Product development

17,574

20,754

36,979

40,619 General and administrative

43,930

48,434

111,515

106,741 Goodwill impairment

173,738

—

173,738

— Total operating expenses

377,037

232,259

607,161

464,678 (Loss) / income from operations

(155,236)

34,731

(186,190)

44,932 Interest expense

(3,833)

(4,224)

(7,593)

(8,522) Other (expense) / income, net

(1,862)

12,624

(16,523)

27,139 (Loss) / income before income taxes

(160,931)

43,131

(210,306)

63,549 (Benefit) / provision for income taxes

(4,992)

13,691

(6,798)

15,421 Net (loss) / income

$ (155,939)

$ 29,440

$ (203,508)

$ 48,128

















(Losses) / earnings per share:















Basic

$ (4.25)

$ 0.84

$ (5.63)

$ 1.37 Diluted

$ (4.25)

$ 0.82

$ (5.63)

$ 1.35

















Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic

36,703

35,257

36,126

35,075 Diluted

36,703

35,958

36,126

35,642

Shutterstock, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except par value amount) (unaudited)





June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 133,208

$ 178,244 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $3,750 and $3,431

102,264

112,626 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

44,025

47,769 Total current assets

279,497

338,639 Property and equipment, net

61,237

62,553 Right-of-use assets

8,238

9,770 Intangible assets, net

192,073

215,673 Goodwill

400,025

574,614 Deferred tax assets, net

77,221

61,289 Other assets

73,986

93,398 Total assets

$ 1,092,277

$ 1,355,936









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 12,982

$ 13,898 Accrued expenses

104,227

129,952 Contributor royalties payable

98,292

94,163 Deferred revenue

198,444

212,984 Debt

158,112

158,110 Other current liabilities

14,719

19,295 Total current liabilities

586,776

628,402 Deferred tax liability, net

1,323

1,134 Long-term debt

115,157

116,639 Lease liabilities

13,518

17,247 Other non-current liabilities

11,843

11,476 Total liabilities

728,617

774,898 Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity:







Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000 shares authorized; 42,328 and 41,049 shares

issued and 36,807 and 35,528 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31,

2025, respectively

422

410 Treasury stock, at cost; 5,521 shares as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025

(269,804)

(269,804) Additional paid-in capital

536,627

520,018 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(9,249)

(4,754) Retained earnings

105,664

335,168 Total stockholders' equity

363,660

581,038 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,092,277

$ 1,355,936

Shutterstock, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands, except par value amount) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES















Net (loss) / income

$ (155,939)

$ 29,440

$ (203,508)

$ 48,128 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) / income to net cash (used in)

/ provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization

22,416

22,611

45,120

45,282 Deferred taxes

(8,399)

974

(15,741)

(6,798) Goodwill impairment

173,738

—

173,738

— Non-cash equity-based compensation

12,536

15,625

25,908

33,509 Loss on impairment of long-term investment

—

5,000

—

5,000 Bad debt expense

214

367

319

960 Unrealized loss / (gain) on investments, net

2,963

(18,028)

18,268

(31,288) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable

735

(39,056)

9,701

(55,674) Prepaid expenses and other current and non-current assets

(3,759)

4,775

1,592

22,757 Accounts payable and other current and non-current liabilities

(37,972)

2,677

(29,386)

(14,587) Contributor royalties payable

3,459

6,401

5,084

9,780 Deferred revenue

(9,371)

(3,950)

(13,104)

(4,986) Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 621

$ 26,836

$ 17,991

$ 52,083

















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES















Capital expenditures

(10,115)

(11,312)

(21,710)

(22,120) Cash received related to Giphy Retention Compensation

109

369

477

861 Acquisition of content

(110)

(4,081)

(301)

(4,978) Security deposit (payment) / release

(23)

59

249

38 Net cash used in investing activities

$ (10,139)

$ (14,965)

$ (21,285)

$ (26,199)

















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES















Cash paid to settle employee taxes related to RSU vesting

(4,461)

(1,473)

(10,848)

(5,012) Payment of cash dividends

(13,214)

(11,623)

(25,996)

(23,124) Repayment of credit facility

(782)

(782)

(1,563)

(1,563) Net cash used in financing activities

$ (18,457)

$ (13,878)

$ (38,407)

$ (29,699)

















Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash

(1,333)

6,186

(3,335)

8,974 Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents

(29,308)

4,179

(45,036)

5,159

















Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

162,518

112,231

178,244

111,251 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 133,208

$ 116,410

$ 133,208

$ 116,410

















Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Information:















Cash paid for income taxes

$ 6,934

$ 15,293

$ 7,678

$ 14,689 Cash paid for interest

3,518

4,106

7,288

8,465

Shutterstock, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information to GAAP

(In thousands, except per share information)

(unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, revenue growth (including by distribution channel) on a constant currency basis (expressed as a percentage), and adjusted free cash flow are not financial measures prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as alternatives to any other measures of performance determined in accordance with GAAP. Investors are cautioned that non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies.





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Net (loss) / income

$ (155,939)

$ 29,440

$ (203,508)

$ 48,128 Add / (less) Non-GAAP adjustments:















Non-cash equity-based compensation

12,536

15,625

25,908

33,509 Tax effect of non-cash equity-based compensation (1)

(2,946)

(3,672)

(6,088)

(7,875) Acquisition-related amortization expense (2)

9,564

9,581

19,163

19,278 Tax effect of acquisition-related amortization expense (1)

(2,248)

(2,252)

(4,504)

(4,531) Unrealized loss / (gain) on investment

2,963

(13,029)

18,268

(26,289) Goodwill impairment

173,738

—

173,738

— Tax effect of goodwill impairment(1)

(10,371)

—

(10,371)

— Workforce optimization - severance

2,963

121

9,043

301 Tax effect of workforce optimization - severance(1)

(667)

(27)

(2,035)

(68) Giphy retention compensation expense - non-recurring

—

438

649

1,005 Tax effect of Giphy retention compensation expense - non-

recurring(1)

—

(103)

(153)

(236) Merger related costs

3,680

8,710

6,535

20,571 Tax effect of merger related costs(1)

(828)

(1,960)

(1,470)

(4,629) Legal contingency

5,000

—

33,000

— Tax effect of legal contingency(1)

(7,425)

—

(7,425)

— Adjusted net income

$ 30,020

$ 42,872

$ 50,750

$ 79,164

















Net (loss) / income per diluted common share

$ (4.25)

$ 0.82

$ (5.63)

$ 1.35 Adjusted net income per diluted common share

$ 0.82

$ 1.19

$ 1.40

$ 2.22

















Weighted average diluted shares

36,703

35,958

36,126

35,642

____________________________________________________________ (1) Statutory tax rates are used to calculate the tax effect of the adjustments. (2) Of these amounts, $8.9 million and $8.9 million are included in cost of revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. The remainder of acquisition-related amortization expense is included in general and administrative expense in the Statement of Operations.





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Net (loss) / income

$ (155,939)

$ 29,440

$ (203,508)

$ 48,128 Add / (less) Non-GAAP adjustments:















Interest expense

3,833

4,224

7,593

8,522 Interest income

(479)

(1,077)

(1,280)

(2,012) Provision for income taxes

(4,992)

13,691

(6,798)

15,421 Depreciation and amortization

22,416

22,611

45,120

45,282 EBITDA

$ (135,161)

$ 68,889

$ (158,873)

$ 115,341

















Non-cash equity-based compensation

12,536

15,625

25,908

33,509 Giphy retention compensation expense - non-recurring

—

438

649

1,005 Merger related costs

3,680

8,710

6,535

20,571 Foreign currency loss / (gain)

(622)

1,482

(465)

1,162 Unrealized loss / (gain) on investment

2,963

(13,029)

18,268

(26,289) Legal contingencies

5,000

—

33,000

— Workforce optimization - severance

2,963

121

9,043

301 Goodwill impairment

173,738

—

173,738

— Adjusted EBITDA

$ 65,097

$ 82,236

$ 107,803

$ 145,600

















Revenue

$ 221,801

$ 266,990

$ 420,971

$ 509,610 Net (loss) / income margin

(70.3) %

11.0 %

(48.3) %

9.4 % Adjusted EBITDA margin

29.3 %

30.8 %

25.6 %

28.6 %





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Reported revenue (in thousands)

$ 221,801

$ 266,990

$ 420,971

$ 509,610

















Revenue (decline) /growth

(17) %

21 %

(17) %

17 % Revenue (decline) / growth on a constant currency basis

(17) %

20 %

(18) %

17 %

















Content reported revenue (in thousands)

$ 165,664

$ 199,796

$ 343,790

$ 402,684 Content revenue (decline) / growth

(17) %

18 %

(15) %

17 % Content revenue (decline) / growth on a constant currency basis

(16) %

16 %

(15) %

17 %

















Data, Distribution, and Services reported revenue (in thousands)

$ 56,137

$ 67,194

$ 77,181

$ 106,926 Data, Distribution, and Services revenue (decline) / growth

(16) %

34 %

(28) %

18 % Data, Distribution, and Services revenue (decline) / growth on a

constant currency basis

(19) %

35 %

(30) %

18 %





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Cash flow information:















Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 621

$ 26,836

$ 17,991

$ 52,083 Net cash used in investing activities

$ (10,139)

$ (14,965)

$ (21,285)

$ (26,199) Net cash used in financing activities

$ (18,457)

$ (13,878)

$ (38,407)

$ (29,699)

















Adjusted free cash flow:















Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 621

$ 26,836

$ 17,991

$ 52,083 Capital expenditures

(10,115)

(11,312)

(21,710)

(22,120) Content acquisitions

(110)

(4,081)

(301)

(4,978) Cash received related to Giphy Retention Compensation

109

369

477

861 Legal contingency settlement

35,000

—

35,000

— Merger related costs

2,970

5,686

10,150

15,036 Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$ 28,475

$ 17,498

$ 41,607

$ 40,882





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Content

$ 165,664

$ 199,796

$ 343,790

$ 402,684 Data, Distribution, and Services

$ 56,137

$ 67,194

$ 77,181

$ 106,926 Total revenue

$ 221,801

$ 266,990

$ 420,971

$ 509,610



















Shutterstock, Inc. Supplemental Financial Data (unaudited)

Historical Operating Metrics





Three Months Ended



6/30/26

3/31/26

12/31/25

9/30/25

6/30/25

3/31/25

12/31/24

9/30/245

































Subscribers (end of period, in thousands) (1)

951

993

1,032

1,060

1,073

1,079

459

470 Subscriber revenue (in millions) (2)

$ 99.8

$ 103.8

$ 104.7

$ 107.2

$ 108.0

$ 109.9

$ 75.7

$ 78.7

































Average revenue per customer (last twelve months) (3)

$ 292

$ 284

$ 281

$ 279

$ 266

$ 244

$ 450

$ 446 Paid downloads (in millions) (4)

98.7

104.1

107.9

111.7

112.6

120.9

33.0

32.9

Subscribers, Subscriber Revenue and Average Revenue Per Customer from acquisitions are included in these metrics beginning twelve months after the closing of the respective business combination. Accordingly, the metrics include Subscribers, Subscriber revenue, and Average revenue per customer from Backgrid beginning February 2025. 2025 metrics include the counts and revenues from Envato, which was acquired in July 22, 2024.

(1) Subscribers is defined as those customers who purchase one or more of our monthly recurring products for a continuous period of at least three months, measured as of the end of the reporting period. (2) Subscriber revenue is defined as the revenue generated from subscribers during the period. (3) Average revenue per customer is calculated by dividing total revenue for the last twelve-month period by customers. Customers is defined as total active, paying customers that contributed to total revenue over the last twelve-month period. (4) Paid downloads is the number of downloads that our customers make in a given period of our content. Paid downloads exclude content related to our Studios business, downloads of content that are offered to customers for no charge, including our free trials and metadata delivered through our data deal offering. (5) Subscribers and Subscriber Revenue are presented as if Envato was acquired as of the beginning of the period presented. Average revenue per customer includes Envato historical results over the last twelve month period.

Equity-Based Compensation by expense category





Three Months Ended



6/30/26

3/31/26

12/31/25

9/30/25

6/30/25

3/31/25

12/31/24

9/30/24

































Cost of revenue

$ 270

$ 183

$ 558

$ 528

$ 532

$ 396

$ 505

$ 443 Sales and marketing

2,652

2,112

2,287

2,098

2,559

2,255

2,627

3,226 Product development

3,242

3,078

3,218

3,370

3,529

2,912

2,722

2,745 General and administrative

6,398

7,999

8,542

6,966

9,005

12,321

9,256

8,680 Total non-cash equity-based compensation

$ 12,562

$ 13,372

$ 14,605

$ 12,962

$ 15,625

$ 17,884

$ 15,110

$ 15,094

Depreciation and Amortization by expense category





Three Months Ended ($ in thousands)

6/30/26

3/31/26

12/31/25

9/30/25

6/30/25

3/31/25

12/31/24

9/30/24

































Cost of revenue

$ 20,732

$ 20,898

$ 21,010

$ 21,028

$ 20,804

$ 20,742

$ 21,191

$ 19,653 General and administrative

1,684

1,806

1,725

1,849

1,807

1,929

2,096

1,991 Total depreciation and amortization

$ 22,416

$ 22,704

$ 22,735

$ 22,877

$ 22,611

$ 22,671

$ 23,287

$ 21,644

SOURCE Shutterstock, Inc.