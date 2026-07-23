Shutterstock Expands Global Access to its Unlimited Downloads Subscription

Unlimited Images and Unlimited Plus combine curated collections within Shutterstock's world-class content library with AI-powered creative capabilities

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), a family of brands delivering scalable creative and GenAI solutions to help customers fuel great work, today announced the global availability of its Unlimited downloads subscription. Previously only available in beta to select users, customers worldwide can now choose between two subscription plans: Unlimited Images, which includes a curated collection of more than 83 million premium images, and Unlimited Plus, which expands that collection to more than 100 million premium creative assets, including video, music and sound effects. Both plans combine curated Shutterstock content with AI-powered creative capabilities.

Shutterstock's Unlimited downloads subscription is now available globally, giving customers access to Unlimited Images and Unlimited Plus, which combine curated premium content collections with AI-powered creative capabilities.

As marketers, designers and content creators increasingly blend licensed creative assets with generative AI in their everyday workflows, having an always-on source of high-quality creative content as a starting point helps teams move from concept to creation more efficiently. Unlimited gives customers the flexibility to move from inspiration to licensed content to AI-assisted creation without switching between multiple tools or managing monthly download limits. The result is a more seamless creative experience that makes it easier to explore ideas, iterate more freely and produce high-quality work while keeping human creativity at the center of the creative process.

"Today's creators need more than access to content. They need the flexibility to experiment, iterate and produce work at the speed modern marketing demands," said Paul Teall, Vice President, Marketplace Strategy at Shutterstock. "Unlimited brings together trusted premium creative content and AI-powered tools in a way that helps customers bring ideas to life faster while maintaining the quality, trust and creative control they expect from Shutterstock."

The Unlimited downloads subscription is designed for marketers, freelancers, designers, influencers and other professionals producing commercial content at scale for themselves, clients and employers. From social media campaigns and digital marketing to presentations, websites and client work, the Unlimited downloads subscription gives customers the flexibility to choose the subscription that best meets their creative asset needs.

Across both plans, subscribers receive:

Unlimited downloads from curated collections of Shutterstock's premium licensed content, subject to Shutterstock's Fair Usage Policy

Monthly AI generation credits

Access to leading AI models from OpenAI, Google, Runway and more

Commercial licensing backed by Shutterstock's trusted content ecosystem

By combining one of the world's largest and most diverse collections of commercially licensable creative content with access to leading AI models, Shutterstock is uniquely positioned to help customers start with trusted creative content and extend their creativity with AI-powered creation in a single subscription experience. The global availability of the Unlimited downloads subscription reflects the company's continued focus on delivering flexible creative solutions that help customers never start from scratch.

Unlimited Images and Unlimited Plus are available beginning today in markets worldwide. Learn more at shutterstock.com/unlimited.

Unlimited downloads are subject to Shutterstock's Fair Usage Policy and system rate limits. Customers requiring additional downloads may contact Shutterstock Support.

Shutterstock Data Licensing & AI Services

Shutterstock is an end-to-end AI model training partner that unifies data licensing, services, and long-term collaboration under a single provider—reducing operational complexity and helping teams bring higher-performing AI systems to market faster and with greater confidence. Shutterstock combines access to one of the world's largest rights-cleared multimodal datasets with advanced data curation and custom training datasets to power high-performing, deployment-ready generative models. This licensable training data includes high-quality labeled and continuously updated multimodal content with clear data provenance to support AI compliance. Shutterstock leverages ML-assisted evaluation tools to provide model training, fine-tuning, alignment, evaluation, and retraining. Through human-in-the-loop workflows, expert creative feedback, and structured preference data, Shutterstock delivers aesthetic preference signals, benchmarking, and regression testing to drive continuous model improvement.

Learn more and start the conversation at shutterstock.com/data-licensing.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock is in the business of turning ideas into impact. Powered by a global network of millions of creators and our cutting-edge technology, we provide businesses, creatives, and brand leaders with the essential, universal ingredients to make their work more effective. Shutterstock offers access to one of the world's largest and most diverse collections of high-quality licensable assets, specialized training datasets, evaluation tools, and end-to-end strategic partnerships for the full model training lifecycle, as well as advertising and distribution solutions, exclusive editorial content, and full-service studio production—delivering unparalleled resources to fuel great work.

Discover our impact at www.shutterstock.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, Facebook and YouTube.

SOURCE Shutterstock, Inc.