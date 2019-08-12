ShuttleFinder.com Disrupts Consumer Transportation Market

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ShuttleFinder.com recently announced the launch of their mobile-friendly website. Giving customers the best transportation options for any journey, ShuttleFinder.com aims to address the need for groups of all sizes from big bridal groups heading to rehearsal dinner to solo business executives. It gives rides reliable, guaranteed, and flat cost rides to or from the airport. Partnering with different transportation providers, including SuperShuttle and ExecuCar, ShuttleFinder.com gives customers a user-friendly comparison-shopping experience, offering an easier way to compare hundreds of transportation options and reserve in advance.

On ShuttleFinder.com, customers can pre-book and guarantee everything from shared shuttles, private sedans and vans to limos, and in certain markets, large buses.

Emerging in a culture of on-demand, non-guaranteed, and price-fluctuating rideshare, ShuttleFinder.com offers peace of mind. Where rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft offer demand-driven rides from point A to B, ShuttleFinder.com guarantees professional drivers, fixed pricing, and confirmed pickup time and location. According to Gridwise, airports were the most lucrative driving venues for rideshare drivers in 2018. Surge and airport fees can also make these rides more expensive. ShuttleFinder.com fills the gap with partners who offer flat fees and guaranteed transportation.

"ShuttleFinder.com is meant to be a one-stop shop for all your airport transportation needs. Whether you have a large business team that needs to get to a conference, a relative that needs a shuttle from the airport, or a client that needs a town car to get to your meeting, ShuttleFinder.com can provide all of that for you."

- Carlos Chilin, ShuttleFinder.com General Manager

The launch of ShuttleFinder.com reflects the continued need to give control back to consumers, providing all information necessary to make the best decision for consumers. To book transportation and learn more, or to get in touch for more information, go to ShuttleFinder.com.

ShuttleFinder.com joins AirportParkingReservations.com (est. 2001) and ParkSleepFly.com (est. 2003). Together, the websites offer options for customers looking to park at or near an airport, pre-book a Hotel and Parking Package, and/or reserve transportation to and from an airport. With over 1 million reservations in 2018, AirportParkingReservations.com, ParkSleepFly.com, and ShuttleFinder.com are making airport transportation easier for all travelers.

