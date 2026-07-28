Siemens accelerates engineering simulation with a unified AI-powered Simcenter portfolio

New Simcenter portfolio combines Siemens and Altair simulation technologies to enable more comprehensive and connected engineering workflows

Expanded AI-driven simulation and GPU acceleration help engineers explore more designs and make decisions faster

New multiphysics workflows enable earlier insight, improved productivity and reduced development risk

PLANO, Texas, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemens today announced availability of the latest Simcenter software release with significant enhancements across the portfolio, delivering new capabilities that help engineers accelerate simulation workflows, explore more options faster and make more confident decisions earlier in the design process.

The latest Simcenter software release introduces significant enhancements across the portfolio that help engineers accelerate simulation workflows, explore more options faster and make more confident decisions earlier in the design process

As engineering challenges grow in complexity, organizations are under increasing pressure to evaluate more design options while managing increasingly complex systems. The latest Simcenter updates address this need by enabling faster simulation, earlier insight and more connected workflows across disciplines.

This release is also the first to bring together Siemens and Altair simulation technologies in a unified simulation portfolio. By aligning these technologies within consistent workflows, Siemens helps engineering teams apply simulation more broadly, reduce complexity and improve decision-making.

"The future of engineering depends on an organization's ability to turn insight into action faster than ever before," said Sam Mahalingam, executive vice president, Simulation, Siemens Digital Industries Software. "We have brought together industry-leading simulation capabilities across physics domains, connected them in shared workflows and made simulation more accessible. This unified portfolio helps customers explore more possibilities sooner, scale simulation across teams and accelerate innovation with greater confidence."

The AI-based capabilities within Simcenter portfolio help engineers reduce reliance on time-intensive simulation runs by identifying the most promising concepts earlier and delivering results in a fraction of the time associated with traditional workflows. This allows teams to iterate more quickly while focusing detailed simulation where it delivers the most value.

AI-accelerated innovation with Simcenter PhysicsAI: Simcenter PhysicsAI is now integrated across more products within the Simcenter portfolio. Simcenter PhysicsAI is Siemens' geometric deep learning technology that transforms simulation data into high-fidelity predictive models that help engineers evaluate more concepts and make confident design decisions up to 1,000x faster than traditional solver simulations. Data and models generated with Simcenter PhysicsAI can be leveraged by Siemens' Intelligence Center X, the new industrial AI orchestration software.

When integrated into Siemens' Simcenter™ Inspire™ software, it enables engineers to predict results across a broad spectrum of analysis and production processes, from general purpose structural analysis through casting, molding, die stamping and extrusion processes. Additionally, Siemens' PhysicsAI technology inside Simcenter Hypermesh has been extended for more efficient data training and greater confidence in results.

With the addition of multi-GPU support in Simcenter™ STAR-CCM+™ software, Simcenter PhysicsAI also allows engineers to train AI models from computational fluid dynamics (CFD) simulations significantly faster (achieving 10x speed improvements and beyond) and iterate with greater confidence.

Newly introduced is Simcenter PhysicsAI Generate, which allows teams to create novel and innovative design concepts in seconds using existing knowledge and product data. By using a physics-aware generative AI engine, it can generate new concepts based on target dimensions, performance KPIs and historical training data in seconds – radically removing barriers to broad design space exploration based on real physics.

Bringing simulation earlier in the design process: The updates also make simulation more accessible across the product lifecycle. Engineers can evaluate performance directly on 3D CAD models with minimal preparation, helping shift simulation earlier in the design process and accelerate decision-making. This is enabled through the integration of Simcenter™ Simsolid™ software with Siemens' Designcenter™ software for advanced product engineering. Designcenter geometry is transferred seamlessly to Simcenter Simsolid, loads and constraints are added and run simulation directly on the geometry without the need to create a mesh, allowing designers to quickly assess performance in minutes, not hours.

Delivering comprehensive multiphysics: The latest updates continue to deliver on Siemens' mission to create the most comprehensive multiphysics simulation portfolio. A key focus is to enhance connections between multi-domain simulation technologies across complex systems, enabling more holistic design exploration.

For example, engineers can link electromagnetic, thermal and system simulation workflows more seamlessly, enabling earlier insight into performance of electric powertrain systems. New capabilities such as exporting reduced motor models from Simcenter™ Flux™ software into system and 3D simulation tools, alongside enhanced multiphysics simulation in Simcenter STAR-CCM+, help improve accuracy in areas such as motor cooling and battery thermal behavior while supporting more efficient collaboration across multi-disciplinary engineering teams.

Together, these advances support a more connected and AI enhanced approach to simulation as part of the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio, enabling a continuous flow of insight across design, validation and operation. The result is a practical and flexible simulation environment that helps organizations increase engineering speed, reduce development risk and deliver higher-performing products.

To learn more about the unified Simcenter portfolio and the broad range of enhancements and advances in the latest update, visit https://www.siemens.com/en-us/products/simcenter/latest-version/

Siemens Digital Industries Software helps organizations of all sizes digitally transform using software, hardware and services from the Siemens Xcelerator business platform. Siemens' software and the comprehensive digital twin enable companies to optimize their design, engineering and manufacturing processes to turn today's ideas into the sustainable products of the future. From chips to entire systems, from product to process, across all industries. Siemens Digital Industries Software – Accelerating transformation.

Siemens Digital Industries (DI) empowers companies of all sizes within the process and discrete manufacturing industries to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformation across the entire value chain. Siemens' cutting-edge automation and software portfolio revolutionizes the design, realization and optimization of products and production. And with Siemens Xcelerator – the open digital business platform – this process is made even easier, faster, and scalable. Together with our partners and ecosystem, Siemens Digital Industries enables customers to become a sustainable Digital Enterprise. Siemens Digital Industries has a workforce of around 70,000 people worldwide.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, mobility, and healthcare. The company's purpose is to create technology to transform the everyday, for everyone. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers customers to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformations, making factories more efficient, cities more livable, and transportation more sustainable. A leader in industrial AI, Siemens leverages its deep domain know-how to apply AI – including generative AI – to real-world applications, making AI accessible and impactful for customers across diverse industries. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a leading global medical technology provider pioneering breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably.

In fiscal 2025, which ended on September 30, 2025, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €78.9 billion and net income of €10.4 billion. As of September 30, 2025, the company employed around 318,000 people worldwide on the basis of continuing operations. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

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SOURCE Siemens Industry Software