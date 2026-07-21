Siemens to acquire Defacto Technologies to complement its EDA portfolio with automated SoC design creation

Acquisition extends Siemens' electronic design automation (EDA) portfolio across the system ‑ on ‑ a ‑ chip (SoC) design lifecycle

Defacto Technologies' technology supports automation and continuity from design creation to implementation and enhances Siemens' portfolio for semiconductor design

PLANO, Texas, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemens today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Defacto Technologies, a privately held EDA software company active in the register-transfer level (RTL) design field focused on automated SoC design creation and integration. The acquisition further expands Siemens' EDA portfolio with capabilities that help customers manage growing SoC complexity through automated SoC design creation, earlier implementation assessment and integrated verification.

Siemens has entered into an agreement to acquire Defacto Technologies, a privately held EDA software company active in the register-transfer level (RTL) design field focused on automated SoC design creation and integration.

Defacto Technologies' technology complements Siemens' existing EDA solutions by extending end-to-end continuity across the SoC design lifecycle, from early design creation through downstream implementation, verification and signoff. The combined offering supports advanced design workflows, enabling automation across connectivity, timing constraints and power intent process flows.

"With Defacto Technologies, we strengthen our ability to help customers automate SoC design creation and establish trusted design flows earlier in the development cycle," said Ankur Gupta, executive vice president, IC Portfolio, Siemens EDA, Siemens Digital Industries Software. "By extending end-to-end continuity across the SoC design lifecycle, we help semiconductor teams manage complexity, improve productivity and make informed design decisions earlier, supporting faster innovation and higher-quality outcomes."

"Joining Siemens represents an important next step for our organization and our customers," said Chouki Aktouf, chief executive officer, Defacto Technologies. "This next chapter opens significant opportunities for our customers by combining our deep expertise in SoC design automation with the breadth of Siemens' EDA portfolio. Together, we aim to help engineering teams simplify complex workflows, improve productivity, and accelerate innovation across the semiconductor and electronics landscape."

As semiconductor companies transition from monolithic designs to chiplet-based and highly configurable SoC architectures, the number of IP blocks and interconnections continues to grow rapidly. Manual SoC assembly processes are increasingly time-consuming and error-prone, driving demand for automation earlier in the RTL design phase. Defacto Technologies' technology addresses this challenge by automating SoC assembly, design restructuring and power intent management using a unified, persistent design database.

Founded in 2003 and based in Grenoble, France, Defacto Technologies develops software for automated SoC design creation, with a focus on register-transfer level design. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. To learn more about Siemens' EDA portfolio and its approach to semiconductor design innovation, visit

https://blogs.sw.siemens.com/digital-design-creation-platform/2026/07/21/siemens-acquires-defacto-technologies-transforming-soc-design-with-powerful-re-use-and-assembly-automation-technology/

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