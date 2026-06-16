Siemens partners with Databricks and FFT to turn production data into scalable AI-driven insights

Siemens Industrial Edge and FFT DataBridge connect shopfloor and plant data directly to the Databricks Platform – no IoT middleware required

New edge to cloud connectivity offers scalable advanced analytics and a unified, AI ‑ ready production data foundation

Industrial customers can optimize their operations, reduce costs and increase productivity

ERLANGEN, Germany, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemens announced a new edge-to-cloud integration with Databricks, the Data and AI company, and long‑time automation partner FFT Produktionssysteme GmbH (FFT). Together, the partners will connect production data directly to enterprise AI – without complex IoT middleware. This will help industrial customers transform their production data into actionable insights and scale industrial AI across global operations.

Siemens Industrial Edge enables customers to deploy and manage edge devices and apps on the production site. The app ecosystem allows seamless connectivity to industrial assets, IT systems and the cloud.

With the new integration, customers are able to stream contextualized shopfloor and plant data from Siemens Industrial Edge via the FFT DataBridge directly to the Databricks Platform, where it can be analyzed and used to train AI models centrally for implementation across global production networks. These models can then be deployed back to the edge for execution at the point of production. This approach helps industrial companies optimize their operations, reduce costs and increase productivity with low‑latency, data‑driven decision‑making. It lays the foundation for physical AI and future autonomous operations.

"Industrial AI only delivers value when data, context and execution come together," said Rainer Brehm, COO Automation and CTO at Siemens Digital Industries. "With Databricks and FFT, we enable our customers to scale industrial AI across factories and plants and make AI-powered production real."

Operationalizing Industrial AI with seamless IT/OT integration

With Siemens Industrial Edge and Industrial Information Hub (integration layer for industrial data), customers benefit from a secure, scalable and low-maintenance edge platform designed to unlock siloed industrial data and execute intelligent applications close to the production process. This includes advanced local analytics, physical AI and closed loop AI workflows that require low latency, high availability and strict security compliance.

Databricks complements this with advanced analytics, machine learning and agentic AI for industrial data in a cloud agnostic, governed environment with minimal infrastructure overhead. This supports a wide range of advanced use cases, including predictive maintenance, quality optimization, energy management, supply chain optimization and agentic AI applications.

"By uniting Siemens' industrial automation and edge expertise with the Databricks Platform, we help industrial companies close the gap between industrial data and scalable business impact across their industrial network," said Shiv Trisal, Global Industrials GTM Leader at Databricks. "This partnership is a foundational step in making human-agent collaboration a reality for industrial operations."

Siemens Industrial Edge enables customers to deploy and manage edge devices and apps on the production site. The app ecosystem allows seamless connectivity to industrial assets, IT systems and the cloud.

FFT DataBridge: Industrial‑grade data pipelines for adaptive production

FFT Produktionssysteme GmbH plays a key role in operationalizing the joint Siemens–Databricks architecture. As a long-standing Siemens partner with deep shopfloor expertise, FFT provides the DataBridge application that securely and efficiently connects Siemens Industrial Edge with the Databricks platform. FFT DataBridge streams contextualized, AI-ready production data from the edge to the cloud, where it can be combined with additional IT and OT data sources.

"Together with our partners Databricks and Siemens, FFT DataBridge provides a simple, powerful gateway to the cloud for more than 30,000 potential customers," said Volker Stark, COO at FFT Produktionssysteme. It is ready to use and does not require expensive and time-intensive transformation of data. By natively bridging the gap between IT and OT, we eliminate the need for complex IoT layers and significantly simplify industrial connectivity for customers of Databricks."

With the combined offering from Siemens, Databricks, and FFT, industrial producers can unlock AI‑ready production data, scale Industrial AI, and optimize operations across global production sites

This press release and press pictures are available at https://sie.ag/3qTP9k

For more information on Siemens Industrial Edge Computing Architecture please see https://www.siemens.com/en-us/products/industrial-edge/edge-computing-architecture/

For more information on Databricks please see https://www.databricks.com/

For more information on FFT DataBridge please see https://www.fft.de/en/fft-data-bridge

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Siemens Digital Industries (DI) is an innovation leader in automation and digitalization. Closely collaborating with partners and customers, DI drives the digital transformation in the process and discrete industries. With its Digital Enterprise portfolio, DI provides companies of all sizes with an end-to-end set of products, solutions and services to integrate and digitalize the entire value chain. Optimized for the specific needs of each industry, DI's unique portfolio supports customers to achieve greater productivity and flexibility. DI is constantly adding innovations to its portfolio to integrate cutting-edge future technologies. Siemens Digital Industries has its global headquarters in Nuremberg, Germany, and has around 72,000 employees internationally.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, mobility, and healthcare. The company's purpose is to create technology to transform the everyday, for everyone. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers customers to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformations, making factories more efficient, cities more livable, and transportation more sustainable. A leader in industrial AI, Siemens leverages its deep domain know-how to apply AI – including generative AI – to real-world applications, making AI accessible and impactful for customers across diverse industries. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a leading global medical technology provider pioneering breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably.

In fiscal 2025, which ended on September 30, 2025, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €78.9 billion and net income of €10.4 billion. As of September 30, 2025, the company employed around 318,000 people worldwide on the basis of continuing operations. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

SOURCE Siemens AG