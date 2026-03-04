Siemens delivers verified AI-driven cybersecurity solution for Industrial 5G with Palo Alto Networks

Combines Siemens' private 5G infrastructure and continuous cybersecurity monitoring with Palo Alto Networks' AI-driven cybersecurity solution

Purpose-built for OT environments, tested across multiple industrial deployment scenarios

Enhanced cybersecurity for Industrial 5G networks without compromising on performance, part of the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio

NUREMBERG, Germany and BARCELONA, Spain, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Mobile World Congress 2026, Siemens announced a verified cybersecurity solution for industrial private 5G Networks in collaboration with Palo Alto Networks. The solution combines Siemens' Private 5G infrastructure with Palo Alto Networks' Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW), specifically optimized for AI, extensively tested to verify high availability, network resilience, and uninterrupted operations. It enables manufacturers to meet diverse industrial security requirements while maintaining the critical performance their increasingly AI-driven productions demand.

Siemens and Palo Alto Networks offer verified cybersecurity solution for Industrial 5G

"A pharmaceutical plant has different security requirements than an automotive assembly line," said Michael Metzler, Vice President Horizontal Management Cybersecurity for Digital Industries at Siemens. "Siemens' verified solution with Palo Alto Networks addresses these industry-specific needs through purpose-built architecture. Manufacturers get secure 5G connectivity tailored to their operations without performance trade-offs."

"Palo Alto Networks and Siemens are not just connecting the factory floor, we are building the central nervous system for the future of industry - a future that is intelligent, autonomous, and secure by design," said Dharminder Debisarun, Smart Industries Cybersecurity Executive at Palo Alto Networks.

Verified solution delivers industrial-grade security

Data-driven production systems require wireless connectivity for countless sensors and mobile assets, making private 5G essential infrastructure. At the same time, cyberattacks can cause costly downtimes or compromise worker safety. Additionally, regulations like NIS2 mandate defense-in-depth security architectures meeting IEC 62443 standards. Off-the-shelf IT security solutions often create performance bottlenecks or fail to address OT-specific threats in industrial environments.

The collaboration between Siemens and Palo Alto Networks addresses this gap. Palo Alto Networks has specifically optimized its NGFW technology for Siemens' Private 5G infrastructure through Siemens' extensive testing across multiple deployment scenarios. This verification process validates that the solution delivers industrial-grade security without compromising the low latency and high throughput required for real-time production systems – a critical distinction from generic IT security approaches.

Three security elements

The solution combines three elements for enhanced cybersecurity. Siemens has specifically tested and verified the solution for industrial environments in its Digital Connectivity Lab in Erlangen (Germany):

Siemens' private 5G Infrastructure provides on-premises, deterministic wireless connectivity for mobile and moving assets with built-in security features protecting the core network infrastructure. The solution ensures data sovereignty and low-latency communication independent of mobile network operators.

provides on-premises, deterministic wireless connectivity for mobile and moving assets with built-in security features protecting the core network infrastructure. The solution ensures data sovereignty and low-latency communication independent of mobile network operators. SINEC Security Monitor : Siemens software for passive, non-intrusive, continuous on-premises security monitoring during production. The system identifies communication anomalies, unauthorized devices, or potential threats without impacting production operations.

: Siemens software for passive, non-intrusive, continuous on-premises security monitoring during production. The system identifies communication anomalies, unauthorized devices, or potential threats without impacting production operations. Palo Alto Networks Firewall delivers Layer 7 security and dedicated OT protocol analysis specifically optimized for industrial environments. Unlike generic IT security solutions, it provides deep packet inspection for OT protocols while maintaining the low latency required for real-time control applications – now also in wireless communications via private 5G networks. This includes protection against malware, intrusion attempts, and data exfiltration without the performance degradation typical of off-the-shelf security tools.

This verified architecture meets IEC 62443 requirements for industrial automation and control systems security while maintaining the performance characteristics essential for time-critical production applications. The solution is now available as part of the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio.

Siemens Digital Industries (DI) empowers companies of all sizes within the process and discrete manufacturing industries to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformation across the entire value chain. Siemens' cutting-edge automation and software portfolio revolutionizes the design, realization and optimization of products and production. And with Siemens Xcelerator – the open digital business platform – this process is made even easier, faster, and scalable. Together with our partners and ecosystem, Siemens Digital Industries enables customers to become a sustainable Digital Enterprise. Siemens Digital Industries has a workforce of around 70,000 people worldwide.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, mobility, and healthcare. The company's purpose is to create technology to transform the everyday, for everyone. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers customers to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformations, making factories more efficient, cities more livable, and transportation more sustainable. A leader in industrial AI, Siemens leverages its deep domain know-how to apply AI – including generative AI – to real-world applications, making AI accessible and impactful for customers across diverse industries. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a leading global medical technology provider pioneering breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably.

In fiscal 2025, which ended on September 30, 2025, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €78.9 billion and net income of €10.4 billion. As of September 30, 2025, the company employed around 318,000 people worldwide on the basis of continuing operations. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global AI cybersecurity leader, protects our digital way of life with a comprehensive portfolio of cybersecurity solutions and platforms across Network, Cloud, Security Operations, AI and Identity. Trusted by 70,000+ customers and powered by Unit 42 threat intelligence, our AI-driven platforms eliminate complexity, empowering enterprises to modernize with confidence and securing the speed of innovation. Explore the future of security at www.paloaltonetworks.com.

