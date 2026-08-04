Sight & Sound® Celebrates 50 Years of Inspiring Audiences Through the Power of His Story

The Faith-Based Entertainment Company Reflects on Five Decades of God's Faithfulness during this Milestone Anniversary

LANCASTER, Pa., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sight & Sound is celebrating a historic milestone: 50 years of bringing scripture and history to life through immersive storytelling. Since its founding in 1976, Sight & Sound has inspired more than 40 million guests through live theater, streaming, and feature films. What started with simple slideshow presentations in rural Pennsylvania has grown into one of the largest faith-based entertainment companies in the world.

Sight & Sound®️ is celebrating 50 years of God's faithfulness during their milestone anniversary.

While much has changed over the years, Sight & Sound says the true reason behind this milestone is God's unending faithfulness. "Throughout our story, God has led the way for seas to part and giants to fall. He's been faithful on the mountaintops, and through every trial," said Matt Neff, Sight & Sound's Chief Executive Officer.

One example came in 1997 when Sight & Sound's six-year-old Entertainment Centre in Lancaster, PA, which had just premiered 'NOAH', experienced a devastating fire. What followed became one of the most defining moments in the organization's history. "We call it the kitchen table conversation," shared Katie Miller, VP of Brand Development and eldest granddaughter of Sight & Sound founders, Glenn & Shirley Eshelman. "Just a few days after the fire, my grandparents sat across from each other and decided that Sight & Sound was more than a business, it was a calling."

A short 18 months later, a brand-new, even larger Sight & Sound theater was built on that same plot of land, seating over 2,000 guests. In 2008, a second theater location was built in Branson, MO. Today, between their two locations, Sight & Sound welcomes nearly 2 million guests through their doors annually.

The ministry's calling has also grown into developing the next generation of Christ-centered artists. Since opening in 2013, the Sight & Sound Conservatory, a two-year apprentice-based program, has trained 122 students and counting.

Most recently, the impact of Sight & Sound's storytelling has expanded into streaming and feature films. The global streaming platform, Sight & Sound TV, makes these stage productions and films accessible to watch in 200 countries and territories around the world. Sight & Sound Films has taken the Gospel message from the big stage to the big screen, telling true stories of historical figures who changed the world because Christ first changed them. The films released so far include 'I HEARD THE BELLS' and 'A GREAT AWAKENING.'

As part of the year-long celebration, Sight & Sound has:

Premiered a brand-new stage production, 'JOSHUA,' in Lancaster, PA—a production that took nearly 4 years to produce.

Successfully released their second feature film, 'A GREAT AWAKENING,' in movie theaters across the country, on DVD, and for streaming—in time for the nation's 250th anniversary.

Offered guests a free week of streaming on Sight & Sound TV to experience fan-favorite productions: 'NOAH 30th Anniversary,' 'DAVID,' 'DANIEL,' 'QUEEN ESTHER,' and 'JESUS' at no cost.

Introduced a limited-edition line of merchandise—available in their theater retail spaces and online.

What's Next for Sight & Sound

As Sight & Sound enters its next chapter, development is already underway for their next brand-new stage production as well as a third feature film.

This fall, 'JOSHUA' will expand beyond the theater walls in a special movie theater event, continuing the mission of bringing stories of redemption that reveal the power of the Gospel to audiences around the world.

The 2027 theatrical season has been revealed with 'JONAH' making a splash back onto the Lancaster, PA stage and 'DANIEL' debuting in Branson, MO for the very first time. Following this debut, Sight & Sound's Branson theater will be refreshing their content model to provide Branson locals and visitors with a different show to experience on stage each year.

"The past 50 years have been a testament to God's faithfulness, the dedication of our team members, and the incredible support from our guests year after year," shared Neff. "We are deeply grateful for every guest, employee, partner, and community member who has been a part of this journey with us, and we look ahead with excited anticipation for how the Lord will continue to lead Sight & Sound to tell His story."

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

For tickets and more information, visit sight-sound.com

For interviews, contact:

The Sight & Sound Public Relations Team

[email protected]

SIGHT & SOUND® OVERVIEW

Sight & Sound is a storytelling company passionate about bringing true stories of redemption to life on stage and on screen that reveal the power of the Gospel. Since its beginning as a traveling multi-media show in 1976, Sight & Sound has inspired over 40 million people with stories from the pages of scripture and history. Today, Sight & Sound operates two live-theater venues, immersing over a million people each year in state-of-the-art original productions. In 2020, Sight & Sound launched an online streaming platform, welcoming a new global audience from over 175 countries around the world. Most recently, Sight & Sound expanded into feature films, debuting at #2 in movie theaters across the nation. Sight & Sound is headquartered in Lancaster, PA with over 700 employees companywide. For more information, visit www.sight-sound.com.

SOURCE Sight & Sound