Sight & Sound Theatres® to Bring Two Beloved Biblical Productions to Their Stages in 2027!

After a decade offstage, Sight & Sound is returning a beloved, family-favorite production to their Lancaster theater next year. Featuring enormous seafaring ships, colorful costumes, and an original score, 'JONAH' is a whale of a tale designed for every member of your crew! After uncharted adventures lead him off a storm-tossed ship and into the belly of a giant fish, Jonah believes all hope is lost. But in the depths, will he learn how to receive grace and extend mercy, even towards his archenemy, Nineveh?

"Audiences who experienced 'JONAH' years ago may remember some of the wonder-filled moments of this powerful story, and we are so excited to bring this underwater adventure to life once again! This time, updated technology and a state-of-the-art LED screen will immerse audiences in a deeper way," shared Katie Miller, VP of Brand Development at Sight & Sound.

'JONAH' returns to the Lancaster stage March 11th through December 31st, 2027. Tickets are on sale now at www.sight-sound.com.

Debuting in Branson, MO

For the very first time, Sight & Sound is debuting 'DANIEL' in Branson, MO. Through this monumental production, audiences will be transported into every epic moment from the fiery furnace to the infamous lion's den, and beyond. With a fresh script and two new songs, the debut season of 'DANIEL' in Branson invites audiences to dive deeper into the story and experience a message of hope, even in the depths of the perilous Babylonian empire.

"How do we live faithfully and serve God, even in cultures that are opposed to Him? This is where Daniel's story offers incredible hope and direction. The heartbeat behind updates to this season is to highlight those messages with even greater strength and clarity." shared Caleb Hughes, Producer of the 2027 debut season of 'DANIEL.'

'DANIEL' debuts on the Branson stage March 19th through December 31st, 2027, for one season only. Tickets are on sale now at www.sight-sound.com.

For more information, visit www.sight-sound.com.

About Sight & Sound®

Sight & Sound is a storytelling company passionate about bringing true stories of redemption to life on stage and on screen that reveal the power of the Gospel. Since its beginning as a traveling multi-media show in 1976, Sight & Sound has inspired over 40 million people with stories from the pages of scripture and history. Today, Sight & Sound operates two live-theater venues, immersing over a million people each year in state-of-the-art original productions. In 2020, Sight & Sound launched an online streaming platform, welcoming a new global audience from over 175 countries around the world. Most recently, Sight & Sound expanded into feature films, debuting at #2 in movie theaters across the nation. Sight & Sound is headquartered in Lancaster, PA with over 800 employees companywide. For more information, visit www.sight-sound.com.

For interviews, contact:

The Sight & Sound PR Team

(717) 790-6730

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SOURCE Sight & Sound