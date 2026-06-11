Sign Up Now, Never Pay: Eagle Eye Market Intelligence Takes It Up a Notch - Free for Life

A powerful new real-time market-attention dashboard is free for everyone — and every user who joins today locks in free access permanently, even if pricing arrives later.

Equity Insider

VANCOUVER, BC, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Most software gets more expensive over time. Market IQ Media Group Incorporated ("MIQ") is doing the opposite for its earliest users: sign up now, and the price never changes — because it stays zero.

Today MIQ launched Eagle Eye, a real-time investor signal-intelligence dashboard, and made it free for everyone at eagle-eye.dev. The catch — if you can call it one — is timing: as the platform grows, MIQ may introduce a paid monthly plan, but every account created now keeps full access at no cost, permanently.

"We're building Eagle Eye for the long haul, and that may eventually include a paid tier," said Brady Allan for Market IQ Media Group. "But the people who show up early and grow with us shouldn't get penalized for it. Sign up today and you're grandfathered in — free, for life. No fine print."

So what are early users locking in? Eagle Eye tracks which stocks the market is talking about most, in real time, and explains the moves — a full attention-intelligence dashboard, free for anyone who joins now.

What You Lock In Today

Most Talked About ranking. Live mention-volume ranking across social and financial-news sources.

Sentiment scorecard. A sentiment score on every name — bullish, bearish, or split.

AI Catalyst classifier. AI that flags the likely catalyst behind every spike in attention.

Live pricing and ratings. Real-time price, change, and at-a-glance ratings on every ticker.

News freshness traffic light. A red-yellow-green signal showing how recent each stock's news really is.

Personal watchlists. Your own tracked list of the names that matter to you.

The offer is simple: create a free account at eagle-eye.dev today, and never pay for it — no matter what Eagle Eye costs new users tomorrow.

Contact

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DISCLAIMER

This announcement is a corporate product release issued by Market IQ Media Group Incorporated regarding its own software product, and distributed by Equity Insider, a wholly owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group Limited, a company separate from Market IQ Media Group Inc. that is incorporated under the laws of Ireland. It is not investment advice and does not constitute an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, any security. Eagle Eye is an informational tool that aggregates publicly available social media and news data; it does not provide investment, financial, tax, or legal advice, and its outputs — including mention rankings, sentiment scores, ratings, and catalyst classifications — are generated by automated systems and may contain errors or omissions. Mention volume and sentiment data reflect online discussion and are not indicators of the merit, value, or future performance of any security. Users should not rely on Eagle Eye as the sole basis for any investment decision and should conduct their own due diligence and consult a licensed financial professional before making any investment. This release does not promote, endorse, or recommend any individual stock or security. Any future changes to pricing or access are at MIQ's sole discretion. MIQ makes no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the information provided through Eagle Eye and disclaims all liability for any use of the platform.

SOURCE Equity Insider