SIIA Cosmetics Launches to Market with Functional Beauty to Inspire Women

The brand is dedicated to developing versatile beauty products that look amazing, feel fabulous, set trends, and offer an arsenal of rich, good-for-you ingredients. SIIA is launching to market with a wide range of skincare and makeup for face, lips and eyes, giving consumers endless room to experiment and play with looks to suit any style. SIIA is proud to create products that are always vegan, cruelty-free, non-toxic and paraben-free. Their hero stick foundation, the Seamless Fit Foundation Duo, is infused with calming lavender extract and revitalizing mango butter to even out skin tone with smooth, buttery application thanks to a built-in blending brush.

Behind the beautiful products, there is a much richer story to tell that honors and encourages women to chase their dreams and overcome obstacles with style, grace and poise. To put the brand's ethos into action, SIIA has partnered with She's the First, an empowering global organization that fights gender inequality through education. For every duo product sold, SIIA will donate a percentage of each purchase to She's the First.



"SIIA has been my dream to build for the past eight years. I envisioned creating a brand that would empower and uplift women to face any challenge. Offering luxury, multi-faceted beauty at affordable prices for everyone to enjoy is at the core of our business. We could not be more excited to share SIIA with the world today," said Simon Jeon, CEO of SIIA Cosmetics. "SIIA is the woman who believes her body is a temple and her face is a canvas. SIIA is the strong woman who only needs herself to be inspired. SIIA is you, your mother, your sister and your friend. I, too, am SIIA," added Sarah Amrou, VP of Marketing at SIIA Cosmetics.

Available exclusively at www.SIIACosmetics.com, the collection of color products, complexion staples and skincare ranges from $15 – $40.

About SIIA Cosmetics:

Founded in 2020, SIIA was born by citizens of the world who envisioned creating a brand that gives women a platform to empower themselves and the people around them, by looking and feeling their ultimate best. Formulated with non-toxic, vegan ingredients, SIIA Cosmetics is committed to positive and functional beauty, fueled by ethical and conscious consumerism. The brand is headquartered in Irving, Texas. For more information, please visit www.SIIACosmetics.com.

