SIKORA Unveils New Software Program for the Wire and Cable Industry

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SIKORA, part of MAAG Group and Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced the release of LINE PERFORMANCE OPTIMIZER (LPO), a new software program designed to detect early-stage quality fluctuations in wire and cable production.

Data cable manufacturing requires consistently high product quality, as even minor disturbances can impair signal and transmission quality. SIKORA's new LPO software uses highly accurate individual measurement values from SIKORA measuring devices without averaging them. These measurement values are then consolidated in an ECOCONTROL processor system and clearly displayed, allowing the operator to immediately assess the quality of the entire production line. Deviations detected early on can be precisely identified and specifically addressed by operating personnel, resulting in more stable processes and rapid troubleshooting in the extrusion process.

The LPO was first unveiled to the public in April at this year's wire Düsseldorf tradeshow, the world's leading trade fair for the wire and cable industry, with over 1,500 exhibitors from 60 countries.

For more information, visit sikora.net.

About SIKORA:

Technology To Perfection – that is SIKORA's trademark. Originally known for measuring devices for the industrial production of wires and cables, the company has continuously developed over more than 50 years. Since 2025 SIKORA is part of the MAAG Group, a leading international group of companies for integrated solutions in polymer processing and part of the Dover Corporation. Within MAAG's new field of competence for "Measurement & Control Systems" SIKORA delivers innovative solutions based on AI, laser, X-ray, radar, optics, ultrasound and electromagnetic technologies. Being also a well-known manufacturer of inspection, analysis and sorting systems, SIKORA sets standards with solutions for quality control, process optimization and cost savings in many industrial sectors. With around 500 employees at its headquarters in Bremen/Germany and its 13 international subsidiaries, SIKORA provides customized customer service that meets the needs of the markets. The company lives the culture of innovation, pioneering spirit and perfection. SIKORA's experts continuously research and develop pioneering technologies that make production processes more efficient and economical. SIKORA's success is measurable: in the success of its customers.

About MAAG Group:

The MAAG Group is a broadly diversified global solutions provider with integrated and customizable systems in process technology for the polymer, chemical, petrochemical, pharmaceutical and food industries. Its Pump & Filtration Systems, Pelletizing & Pulverizing Systems, Recycling Systems and Measurement & Control Systems divisions consolidate the many years of experience and in-depth know-how of the AMN, AUTOMATIK, ETTLINGER, GALA, MAAG, REDUCTION, SCHEER, SIKORA, WITTE and XANTEC product brands. The MAAG Group currently employs over 1,900 people at production sites in Switzerland, Germany, France, Italy, the USA, and China. Additional sales and service centers in France, Taiwan, Malaysia, India, Thailand and Brazil ensure close attention to customers' needs. The MAAG Group is a business unit of Pumps & Process Solutions, a segment of the Dover Corporation. For more information, please visit www.maag.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 70 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

SIKORA Contact:

Katja Giersch, Global Marketing & Communications Director

+49 421 48900 60

[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, VP, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

[email protected]

SOURCE Dover