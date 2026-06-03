Silfab Solar Earns RETC "High Achiever" Award for USA-Made PV Modules

FORT MILL, S.C., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Silfab Solar, North America's leading PV module and cell manufacturer, has received a "high achiever" award as a top-tier solar module manufacturer for outstanding quality, performance, and reliability.

The distinction was given by the Renewable Energy Test Center (RETC), which conducts some of the most comprehensive testing in the photovoltaic (PV) industry. The annual evaluation methodology—which assesses modules over a 12-to-18-month cycle—forces panels to undergo severe simulated stresses that far exceed standard IEC certification parameters.

Silfab Solar PV modules continue to earn high marks for performance, durability from independent testing labs. Post this

"Independent testing of our modules affirms what the industry already knows—that Silfab Solar remains a top choice because of our commitment to quality, implementing next-generation solar technology and our in-house superior engineering," said Paolo Maccario, Silfab President and CEO.

Silfab Solar's comprehensive lineup of made-in-America solar panels for residential and commercial applications has consistently earned high-performance and superior quality rankings from independent testing organizations. Silfab's superior-quality solar products deliver maximum power density, long-term reliability and are backed by one of the most trusted warranties in the industry. Silfab's lineup includes Silfab Elite, Silfab Prime, Silfab Commercial and Silfab Utility.

For more information about Silfab's superior solar products, visit: www.silfabsolar.com

About Silfab Solar

Silfab Solar is the North American leader in the design, development, and manufacture of high-efficiency, premium quality PV modules and cells. Silfab leverages more than 40 years of solar experience and best-in-class technologies to produce the highest-rated solar products. Silfab has locations in Burlington, Washington; Fort Mill, South Carolina; and Toronto, Canada. Each operating facility features multiple automated production lines, an ISO 9001:2015-accredited quality management system, and just-in-time manufacturing to deliver BABA-approved solar products specifically designed for and dedicated to the North American market. www.silfabsolar.com

SOURCE Silfab Solar