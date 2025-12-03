Silfab Solar Names Greg Brabec as Chief Legal Officer

FORT MILL, S.C., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Silfab Solar, North America's leading PV module and cell manufacturer, today announced the appointment of Greg Brabec as Chief Legal Officer.

Bringing more than 15 years of legal experience and over a decade of work across the renewable-energy manufacturing supply chain, Brabec further strengthens Silfab's executive team and provides the company with significant depth in legislative affairs and compliance as it continues its strategic growth plan to reshore solar manufacturing to the United States.

Greg Brabec, Chief Legal Officer, Silfab Solar

"Greg's broad legal expertise, deep industry knowledge, and demonstrated success in negotiation for the entire solar value stream, together with his knowledge in shaping and adhering to federal energy trade policy, position him well to provide strategic counsel and strengthen Silfab's ongoing efforts to deliver a reliable clean energy supply chain," said Paolo Maccario, Silfab President and CEO. "Greg is an outstanding addition to our executive team and to our organization as we produce American-made solar cells and panels, anchoring Silfab as the strongest and most logical choice for domestically manufactured solar panels."

Before joining Silfab, Greg served in senior legal and government affairs roles at Wacker North America, where he led federal advocacy efforts supporting domestic solar and semiconductor manufacturing, supply chain resilience, and major clean energy legislation.

"I am excited to be part of this innovative company in my home state of South Carolina. Having spent over a decade across the solar manufacturing supply chain and advocating for domestic solar, I look forward to joining America's leading module team to navigate the policies shaping the U.S. energy future," Brabec said.

Brabec's background spans silicon metal, polysilicon, ingot, wafer, cell, and module manufacturing—providing him with a comprehensive understanding of the technologies and policies shaping U.S. solar production. He also represented the industry in engagements and policy forums with the Trump and Biden Administrations and the U.S. departments of Commerce and Energy. He was also appointed Chair of the Clean Energy Supply Chains Subcommittee on the Department of Commerce's Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Advisory Committee.

Greg holds a J.D. and M.B.A. from Temple University, a B.S. in Accounting from the University of South Carolina Honors College, and is a proud graduate of Fort Mill High School.

About Silfab Solar

Silfab Solar is the North American leader in the design, development, and manufacture of high-efficiency, premium quality PV modules and cells. Silfab leverages more than 40 years of solar experience and best-in-class technologies to produce the highest-rated solar products. Silfab has locations in Burlington, Washington; Fort Mill, South Carolina; and Toronto, Canada. Each operating facility features multiple automated production lines, an ISO 9001:2015-accredited quality management system, and just-in-time manufacturing to deliver BABA-approved solar products specifically designed for and dedicated to the North American market. www.silfabsolar.com

SOURCE Silfab Solar