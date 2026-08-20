Silkland Launches the First 1.5-Meter Passive Thunderbolt 5 Cable to Market

80Gbps bidirectional bandwidth, 240W USB PD 3.1 EPR, Intel certified - as of August 2026, the first available to consumers, exclusively at silklandtech.com

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Silkland, a developer of high-performance connectivity solutions, announced the launch of its new 1.5-meter passive Thunderbolt 5 cable (Product Model: S3807), bringing a longer passive cable design to the latest Thunderbolt standard. Designed around advanced signal-integrity engineering, the cable combines silver-plated coaxial conductors and 100% shielding coverage to support high-speed Thunderbolt 5 performance without active signal amplification.

As Thunderbolt 5 raises connectivity performance to up to 80Gbps of bidirectional bandwidth and enables Bandwidth Boost of up to 120Gbps for display-intensive workloads, maintaining signal integrity becomes increasingly demanding. Silkland's new cable addresses this challenge at the cable-construction level, using a low-loss coaxial signal path and comprehensive shielding to minimize signal attenuation and help resist electromagnetic interference.

Key Takeaways

1.5-meter passive design engineered for Thunderbolt 5 connectivity without active signal amplification

engineered for Thunderbolt 5 connectivity without active signal amplification Silver-plated coaxial conductors designed to minimize signal loss at high transmission rates

designed to minimize signal loss at high transmission rates 100% shielding coverage designed to strengthen resistance to electromagnetic interference

designed to strengthen resistance to electromagnetic interference Up to 80Gbps bidirectional bandwidth with Thunderbolt 5 Bandwidth Boost supporting up to 120Gbps for display-intensive workloads

with Thunderbolt 5 Bandwidth Boost supporting up to 120Gbps for display-intensive workloads Up to 240W power delivery through USB Power Delivery 3.1 EPR

"The challenge was not simply reaching Thunderbolt 5's bandwidth requirements, but maintaining signal integrity across a 1.5-meter passive connection," said Vincent, CEO of Silkland. "We focused on the cable itself — from the conductor material and coaxial structure to comprehensive shielding — to develop a passive design capable of supporting the demands of next-generation high-speed connectivity."

The cable supports up to 80Gbps of bidirectional bandwidth for high-speed data transmission. With Thunderbolt 5 Bandwidth Boost, compatible systems can provide up to 120Gbps of bandwidth for display-intensive applications, while maintaining 40Gbps of bandwidth in the other direction. This makes the cable suitable for demanding workflows involving high-resolution displays, external storage, Thunderbolt docks, gaming systems and professional workstations.

The cable also supports USB Power Delivery 3.1 EPR at up to 240W, allowing compatible devices to combine high-speed data, display connectivity and high-power charging through a single USB-C connection.

The new cable has passed Intel certification, validating its compatibility and performance within the Thunderbolt ecosystem. Certification provides an additional layer of assurance for users building high-performance USB-C systems around Thunderbolt 5-enabled computers, docks, displays and storage devices.

With its 1.5-meter length, passive architecture and advanced internal construction, Silkland's new cable is designed to give users greater flexibility in arranging high-performance desktop and mobile setups while maintaining the capabilities expected from Thunderbolt 5 connectivity.

The Silkland 1.5M Passive Thunderbolt 5 Cable is now available on the Silkland Official Website for $59.99 USD.

About Silkland

Silkland develops high-performance connectivity solutions for gaming, entertainment, professional and everyday computing. Its product portfolio includes DisplayPort, HDMI, USB-C and Thunderbolt cables designed for high-resolution displays, high-speed data transfer and high-power charging.

With multiple Silkland cables earning 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon, the brand has built strong recognition and trust among customers for performance and reliability. Silkland combines advanced cable engineering, rigorous testing and industry certifications to deliver reliable connectivity for demanding modern devices.

Official Website: https://silklandtech.com

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@silkland_official

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsiWyZZJFoDLRGvfs0ETNqw

SOURCE Silkland