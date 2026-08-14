Silver Dollar City Unveils Miner's Mountain Express New Family Coaster Based on True Ozarks Story

OZARK MOUNTAINS, Mo., Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Dollar City today unveiled Miner's Mountain Express, America's Most Legendary Family Coaster, opening in 2027. Based on a true Ozarks story, families will embark on an expedition more than a century in the making, racing through the history, mystery and determination that inspired the creation of America's #1 Theme Park.

Miner's Mountain Express is part of a $150 million investment in Silver Dollar City's next chapter. Post this Miner's Mountain Express at Silver Dollar City Parks and Resorts opens spring 2027.

Miner's Mountain Express invites guests aboard runaway mine cars racing across Daredevil Pass, dodging boulders, crossing rugged Ozarks terrain and plunging past a flooded mine shaft in search of a lost entrance to Marvel Cave. The adventure is inspired by the real Marble Cave Mining Company, which operated on the site in the 1880s. The cave was renamed Marvel Cave after prospectors discovered no marble at all. An authentic 15-story headframe from a working Missouri mine now stands above the ride, while more than a half a mile of track makes it the longest family coaster in the Midwest.

Miner's Mountain Express is part of a $150 million investment in Silver Dollar City's next chapter, which includes the Silver Dollar City Resort also opening in 2027. Together, the projects expand Silver Dollar City into an even more compelling multi-day destination while celebrating the Ozarks heritage that has defined the park for more than six decades.

"For over 65 years, Silver Dollar City has entertained our guests through fun story-based adventures. This family coaster has been designed so that multiple generations of families can enjoy the mountain-themed adventure together," said Brad Thomas, president of the Silver Dollar City Company. "Annually, Silver Dollar City welcomes visitors from every state in America. In 2027 and beyond, this family coaster and our all-new resort continue our growth strategy to invite even more guests to discover the Ozarks for their vacations and getaway weekends."

Celebrating the grit and determination that built the Ozarks, Miner's Mountain Express races for three minutes and 18 seconds, climbs two towering lift hills and delivers 15 airtime moments, more than any other coaster at Silver Dollar City. With a minimum rider height of just 39 inches, when accompanied by a supervising companion, the adventure is designed for multiple generations to experience together.

However, Miner's Mountain Express is not defined by numbers alone. From weathered mining structures and rugged rockwork to authentic equipment and details inspired by the Ozarks, every element is grounded in real history.

Located in Daredevil Pass, a newly created section of the park connecting fellow thrill rides WildFire, PowderKeg and the American Plunge, guests first arrive beneath a towering 15-story working headframe sourced from a real Missouri mine before setting out on their expedition. The ride follows the natural contours of the Ozark Mountains above Marvel Cave, a United States Registered Natural Landmark first explored by the Osage centuries ago and the place that inspired the creation of Silver Dollar City.

"For Miner's Mountain Express, we asked ourselves how families could step into the park's own origin story, which literally began with a hole in the ground called Marvel Cave," said Erica Rutledge, senior creative director at Herschend Creative Studios. "Every building, every tool and every detail was thoughtfully designed to honor the people who came before us while creating an unforgettable adventure for today's families."

In true Silver Dollar City style, there's a little bit of lore to accompany the truth. The ride introduces guests to legendary mining foreman Jedidiah "Jed" Campbell, whose belief that "Where there's a will, there's a way" inspires families to continue the search for a lost entrance to Marvel Cave. Along the journey, they discover that perseverance, not luck, leads to adventure.

Miner's Mountain Express is a custom collaboration between Silver Dollar City and MACK Rides of Waldkirch, Germany, the family-owned manufacturer behind the park's award-winning Time Traveler coaster. Much of the construction, immersive theming and storytelling is created by Silver Dollar City's own Maintenance & Construction team, designers and craftsmen alongside Herschend Creative Studios.

Miner's Mountain Express opens in Spring 2027. For more information, visit silverdollarcity.com.

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SOURCE Silver Dollar City Parks & Resorts