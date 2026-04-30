Silver Dollar City Named America's #1 Theme Park by USA TODAY for a Fifth Time

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Silver Dollar City Parks & Resorts

Apr 30, 2026, 09:00 ET

Also among nation's best for roller coasters, dining and entertainment

OZARK MOUNTAINS, Mo., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Dollar City has earned its fifth title as America's Best Theme Park in USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, rising to the top among industry leaders including Walt Disney World, SeaWorld, Six Flags, Busch Gardens, Universal Epic Universe and Knott's Berry Farm.

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Silver Dollar City has earned its fifth title as America’s Best Theme Park in USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, rising to the top among industry leaders.
Silver Dollar City has earned its fifth title as America’s Best Theme Park in USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, rising to the top among industry leaders.

Several Silver Dollar City favorites also received national recognition. Rivertown Smokehouse placed second for Best Theme Park Restaurant, Silver Dollar Saloon took second for Best Theme Park Entertainment, Time Traveler ranked third for Best Roller Coaster and Silver Dollar City's Showboat earned third for Best Dinner Cruise.

"This news would not be possible without our loyal fans and the readers of USA Today. Our citizens work tirelessly to Create Memories Worth Repeating® for our youngest fans to fans who have visited us through multiple decades," says Brad Thomas, president of Silver Dollar City Parks & Resorts. "That connection between our citizens and our guests has driven our success and growth and turned Silver Dollar City into a destination that annually draws visitors from all 50 states. Here at The City, we celebrate the past, but we also look to the future every single day."

For 66 seasons now, Silver Dollar City has offered a unique mix of thrilling rides, family experiences, home-style cooking, demonstrating craftsmen and award-winning entertainment across a full lineup of seasonal festivals.

This summer, The City celebrates America's 250th anniversary with patriotic entertainment, food and more star-spangled surprises, followed by Harvest Festival's 20,000 illuminated pumpkins and An Old Time Christmas, featuring more than 6.5 million lights and Broadway-style shows.

Guests can enjoy special savings all season long, including Community Hero Offers presented by Arvest Bank. For more information, visit silverdollarcity.com or download the Silver Dollar City App.

SOURCE Silver Dollar City Parks & Resorts

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