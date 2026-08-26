Silver's Best Year Since 2010 Is Sending Explorers Back to Deposits the Majors Left Behind

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity Insider News Commentary – In 2025, Silver had its best year in more than a decade, and the ripple effects are only beginning to reach the exploration end of the market. The metal has surged past US$60 an ounce to trade near US$69 an ounce, driven by a persistent structural supply deficit, resurgent industrial demand from AI, solar and electronics, and expectations of a more accommodative Federal Reserve. Major-bank forecasts for where the rally ends now stretch to well past $100 an ounce. When silver moves like this, the leverage flows downstream: first to the producers, then to the developers, and eventually to the explorers sitting on high-grade deposits that were drilled decades ago and then forgotten. Active companies in the space this week include: Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TSXV: TUF) (OTCQB: HBEIF), Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE American: VZLA), AbraSilver Resource Corp. (OTCQX: ABBRF), MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE American: MAG), and Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCQX: AYASF).

The structural story behind the price is what gives the rally its staying power. The silver market has run in deficit for several consecutive years, as industrial demand, roughly half of all silver consumption, keeps climbing on the back of AI, solar panels, electronics, and electrification, while mine supply struggles to keep pace. Unlike gold, most silver is produced as a byproduct of mining other metals, which means new primary silver supply is slow to respond even to a doubling of the price. That combination, inelastic supply against structurally rising demand, is exactly the setup that sends capital hunting for new sources of the metal.

It also changes the economics of exploration. Deposits that were uneconomic at $20 silver can look very different at $60, and high-grade zones that were drilled in the 1970s and shelved are suddenly worth a second look. Much of that historical work happened in remote jurisdictions where the infrastructure to develop a mine simply did not exist at the time, but where new mines and roads have since arrived. That is the backdrop against which several exploration and development companies are advancing silver projects, and one of them has just launched a first-ever modern field program on a high-grade deposit that has sat essentially untouched for half a century.

A Half-Century-Old High-Grade Silver Deposit Gets Its First Modern Look

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TSXV: TUF) (OTCQB: HBEIF) recently announced the commencement of its first-ever field exploration program at its 100%-owned Yava Project in Nunavut, a silver-polymetallic system in the Hackett River greenstone belt that has not seen new drilling in more than 50 years. For a company whose primary development focus is its fully permitted PC Silver Mine, Yava represents the kind of overlooked, high-grade asset that a strong silver price can bring back into focus.

A few points stand out from the company's disclosure:

Yava hosts a historical, non-NI-43-101-compliant resource of 1.3 million tonnes grading 106.8 g/t silver, 1.03% copper, 4.96% zinc, 1.60% lead, and 0.30 g/t gold, a genuinely polymetallic profile that pairs silver with critical minerals.

The Main Zone is a shallow massive-sulphide lens, roughly 10 to 35 metres thick over about 250 metres of strike, that was tested only to around 80 metres of vertical depth in 1974-1975 and appears to remain open at depth and along strike.

A footwall alteration and stringer-sulphide zone has been traced for about 2.6 kilometres, and the broader property carries some 16 kilometres of strike with untested regional geophysical (VTEM) targets and historic grab samples reportedly running as high as 4,960 g/t silver.

The 2026 program is a focused target-generation campaign, geological mapping and multi-element sampling led by APEX Geoscience, designed to refine priorities ahead of potential future drilling rather than to drill immediately.

"While the PC Silver Mine remains Honey Badger Silver's primary development focus, Yava represents a hidden gem within our broader Canadian silver portfolio," said Chad Williams, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO of Honey Badger Silver, in the company's release, noting that historical drilling in the 1970s identified a shallow, high-grade polymetallic VMS system that was never followed up, and that Yava also carries "meaningful critical minerals upside with high-grade copper and zinc noted in the historical drilling."

The project sits in notable company: it lies roughly 40 kilometres south of Glencore's Hackett River deposit and about 30 kilometres from B2Gold's George project, along the same volcanic package, and the field crew is being supported logistically from B2Gold's nearby Goose Mine. The historical resource figures are important to frame correctly: they are historical estimates, not compliant with NI 43-101, have not been verified by Honey Badger Silver, and are not being treated as a current mineral resource; the company presents them only to illustrate the exploration rationale.

Continued... Read more about Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TSXV: TUF) (OTCQB: HBEIF) and its exploration portfolio at Equity Insider.

In other developments across the silver space this week:

Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE American: VZLA)

Vizsla Silver is one of the most advanced silver developers in the sector, working to move its high-grade Panuco silver-gold project in Mexico from development toward production. The company has positioned Panuco as a district-scale opportunity and has laid out an ambition to grow toward roughly 50 million silver-equivalent ounces of annual output over the next decade, with a potential transition from developer to producer targeted for the second half of 2027.

Vizsla has emphasized that it is well financed to advance the project, citing a large cash position that it says exceeds the initial capital its own studies contemplate, and its shares have drawn strong investor attention amid the silver rally. It illustrates the developer end of the silver spectrum, a company with a defined, high-grade project moving deliberately toward a construction and production decision as silver prices climb.

AbraSilver Resource Corp. (OTCQX: ABBRF)

AbraSilver Resource is advancing its Diablillos silver-gold project in Argentina, widely described as one of the larger undeveloped silver deposits in the world, and has been working through the definitive-feasibility stage while continuing to grow the resource through ongoing drilling. It represents the advanced-development, feasibility-stage segment of the silver market, where projects are being derisked toward a potential build decision.

AbraSilver has continued to report exploration results alongside its feasibility work, and like the rest of the developer cohort it has benefited from renewed investor interest as silver has rallied. It is referenced to illustrate how a large, advanced silver-gold project moves through the feasibility and permitting process, a different stage and jurisdiction from the early target-generation work happening at projects like Yava.

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE American: MAG)

MAG Silver holds a significant joint-venture interest in the high-grade Juanicipio operation in Mexico, one of the highest-grade primary silver operations in the world, giving it exposure to the producing end of the market. It stands as a reference point for what a fully developed, high-grade silver asset can deliver, the destination that developers and explorers are ultimately working toward.

MAG has been among the beneficiaries of the broad rerating of silver equities in 2026, as high-grade production translates strong metal prices into cash flow. It is referenced to represent the producing, cash-generating tier of the silver sector, a company at an entirely different and more advanced stage than an exploration-focused name, included here as sector context rather than as a comparable to any early-stage explorer.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCQX: AYASF)

Aya Gold & Silver operates and is expanding its Zgounder silver project while advancing a broader growth pipeline, positioning it as a growth-focused silver producer and developer. It illustrates the transition stage of the sector, a company moving from development into scaled production and using a rising silver price to fund expansion.

Aya has focused on ramping and expanding its operations against a strong silver-price backdrop, and its growth-oriented profile has kept it prominent among silver-focused investors during the rally. It is referenced to round out the picture across the silver space, from producers and near-producers through advanced developers to the early-stage exploration work that replenishes the pipeline, the segment where projects like Yava sit.

Why the Exploration End of Silver Is Worth Watching

Rallies in a metal tend to be felt first by the companies already producing it, then by those close to production, and only later by the explorers whose deposits are years from any mine. That sequence is part of why a sustained move in silver matters well beyond the producers: it revives interest in high-grade deposits that were shelved in a lower-price era, and it funds the fieldwork needed to determine whether decades-old drill results can be turned into modern resources. A first-ever modern field program on a deposit last drilled in the 1970s is a small but concrete example of that dynamic at work.

None of this guarantees outcomes. Exploration is highly speculative, most projects never become mines, and historical estimates like the ones at Yava are not current mineral resources and may never be validated. This commentary describes a sector and the companies active within it; it is not a prediction about any company's stock or a recommendation of any kind. But with silver posting its strongest year since 2010 and a structural supply deficit showing little sign of closing, the companies advancing silver projects across the spectrum, from producers to the explorers dusting off forgotten high-grade ground, are worth understanding as the rally develops.

The Story Doesn't Stop Here

Read more about Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TSXV: TUF) (OTCQB: HBEIF) and its exploration portfolio at Equity Insider

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Article Sources:

Honey Badger Silver Inc., "Honey Badger Silver Launches 2026 Field Program Targeting High-Grade Silver-Polymetallic Mineralization at Yava Project, Nunavut," August 2026, and related company disclosures (Yava historical estimate, Main Zone parameters, planned work, and CEO commentary), at www.honeybadgersilver.com. Public disclosures and market data of the referenced companies (Vizsla Silver, AbraSilver Resource, MAG Silver, and Aya Gold & Silver) as cited in the body of this article. Industry and market reporting on 2026 silver prices, the silver supply deficit, and silver-equity performance.

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References to Vizsla Silver Corp., AbraSilver Resource Corp., MAG Silver Corp. and Aya Gold & Silver Inc. are provided solely as market and sector context. Those companies are not peers, competitors, or financial comparables of Honey Badger Silver. They are at materially different stages of development, and their resources, reserves, studies, financings, drill results and share performance are not indicative of Honey Badger Silver's prospects. No partnership, affiliation, sponsorship, or endorsement is implied, and none of them has any involvement in Honey Badger Silver, this article, or its distribution.

Readers are cautioned that mineral exploration is highly speculative and that most exploration projects do not result in a mine. The Yava Project has no current mineral resource or mineral reserve. The historical resource estimate referenced in this article is a historical estimate, is not compliant with National Instrument 43-101, has not been verified or classified as a current mineral resource or mineral reserve by a Qualified Person, and should not be relied upon as such. Historical drill intercepts and grab-sample results have not been verified by the publisher; grab samples are selective in nature and are not necessarily representative of mineralization on the property; and reported drill widths are core lengths, which are not necessarily true widths. Technical and scientific information regarding nearby properties, including the Hackett River and George projects, is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization at Yava. The scientific and technical information in the underlying company release was reviewed and approved by the company's independent Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101. Please refer to the company's filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for the assumptions and risk factors associated with its disclosure.

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