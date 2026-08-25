Silvi Cement Expands Rail-Served Distribution Network with New Greenville and Columbus Terminals

FAIRLESS HILLS, Pa., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Silvi Cement, a division of Silvi Materials, is expanding its rail-served cementitious materials distribution network with a new terminal in Greenville, South Carolina, and the forthcoming opening of its previously announced terminal in Columbus, Ohio.

The two facilities represent the latest step in Silvi Materials' continued investment in the infrastructure and logistics capabilities needed to serve a growing customer base across the Eastern United States.

Silvi's new Greenville rail terminal is currently under construction and is expected to become operational in October 2026. The facility will distribute Type I/II low-alkali cement and Grade 120 slag, expanding Silvi's ability to serve customers throughout the growing Southeast market.

In Columbus, construction is also progressing on the rail-served distribution facility Silvi first announced in 2025. Previously identified as the company's Central Ohio terminal, the facility is expected to become operational in the fourth quarter of 2026 and will distribute Type I/II low-alkali cement and Grade 120 slag with 24/7 loading capabilities.

Together, the facilities expand a distribution network built to move cementitious materials efficiently by rail into strategically located markets closer to Silvi Materials' customers. The investments provide additional supply chain flexibility while positioning the company to serve increasing demand across the Southeast and Midwest.

"Our continued investment in rail infrastructure is about building the network we need to reliably serve our customers as Silvi Materials grows," said Laurence J. Silvi II, Co-President of Silvi Materials. "Greenville and Columbus put us closer to customers in two important markets and give us greater flexibility to move high-quality cement and slag where they are needed. These facilities are another step in building a distribution network that can support our customers and our company for years to come."

Silvi Materials, headquartered in Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania, was established in 1947 and is a vertically integrated company in the ready-mix concrete, sand mining, stone mining, slag and cement businesses.

For more information about Silvi Materials' locations and the products and services available across our growing network, visit silvi.com/locations.

SOURCE Silvi Materials