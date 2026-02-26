Silvi Foundation Announces Official Launch to Advance Neurodegenerative Disease Research

FAIRLESS HILLS, Pa., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Silvi Foundation today announced its official launch as a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing research in Alzheimer's, dementia, ALS, Parkinson's, and related neurodegenerative diseases. As its first major initiative, the Foundation has awarded a $100,000 grant to the Institute for Neurodegenerative Diseases (IND) to support innovative blood-based biomarker research aimed at improving early detection and diagnosis.

The Foundation was created in honor of Larry Silvi Sr., founder of Silvi Materials, and his wife Rose Silvi, both of whom battled Alzheimer's disease. Their experience shaped the Silvi family's long-term commitment to supporting meaningful scientific progress in the fight against neurodegenerative conditions.

"The launch of the Silvi Foundation represents a deeply personal commitment for our family," said Joy Silvi, President of the Silvi Foundation. "We have witnessed firsthand the impact neurodegenerative disease has on patients and caregivers. Our goal is to direct funding toward rigorous research and innovative approaches that can accelerate discovery and improve outcomes for families facing these conditions."

The inaugural grant supports IND's efforts to develop accessible, blood-based diagnostic tools designed to identify neurodegenerative disease risk before symptoms appear. Earlier detection has the potential to strengthen clinical research, improve treatment planning, and enhance patient care.

IND's research focuses on biomarkers that may indicate disease progression across Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, Lewy Body Dementia, and Frontotemporal Dementia. The Silvi Foundation's support will help fund laboratory equipment, research personnel, biorepository development, and continued biomarker analysis.

Through thoughtful grantmaking and collaboration with leading institutions, the Silvi Foundation aims to build momentum toward earlier diagnosis and more effective treatment strategies for individuals and families affected by neurodegenerative disease.

For more information about the Silvi Foundation or to support its mission, visit https://silvifoundation.org/.

About the Silvi Foundation

The Silvi Foundation partners with leading research institutions and mission-aligned organizations to advance understanding, early diagnosis, treatment, and care for individuals affected by neurodegenerative diseases. Guided by personal experience and a commitment to responsible philanthropy, the Foundation supports initiatives with meaningful potential for scientific impact.

About Silvi Materials

Silvi Materials is a leading supplier of ready-mix concrete, cement, stone, sand, slag, and rock salt, with locations across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and North Carolina. The company remains family-owned and is guided by values of long-term thinking, accountability, and service.

SOURCE Silvi Materials