SiMa.ai and Mistral Solutions, a subsidiary of AXISCADES, Partner to Accelerate Autonomous Drone Intelligence

Joint reference design combines Mistral's embedded systems expertise with SiMa.ai's Physical AI platform to deliver the fastest path to autonomous drone deployment.

SAN JOSE, Calif. and NEW DELHI, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SiMa.ai, a leader in Physical AI, and Mistral Solutions, a leader in embedded systems and drone product engineering, today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the adoption of autonomous intelligence across the fast-growing drone ecosystem. The companies are exhibiting at this week's Drone International Expo in New Delhi, June 24–26, 2026, Booth D47.

At the Drone International Expo, the companies will showcase SiMa.ai's recently launched, industry-first agentic environment, Palette Neat. Co-optimized with its Modalix MLSoC, this environment serves as the foundation for an intelligent multi-sensor drone reference design. By integrating Mistral's deep domain expertise in drone hardware design, the partnership delivers drone OEMs and system integrators the fastest, most validated path to bring autonomous, AI-powered drones to market.

The industrial-grade reference design is highly optimized for size, weight, and power (SWaP) constraints, ensuring maximum efficiency and extended flight times for mission-critical edge deployments. It addresses advanced sensor fusion alongside the onboard flight controller to meet the full stack of drone autonomy requirements — from physical AI inference at a sub-10W power envelope to GPS-denied navigation, obstacle detection, and agentic mission planning — all running on-device without cloud dependency.

"The drone market is at an inflection point, and winning programs will be built on platforms that combine proven hardware design with best-in-class AI compute," said Durga Peddireddy, vice president, Product Management and Partnerships, SiMa.ai. "Mistral brings unmatched drone design, and together we are giving the ecosystem a complete, validated foundation to build on."

"Mistral has a long history of helping customers transform innovative technologies into deployable products across defense, industrial and commercial sectors," said Mr. Karthikeyan Sakthivel, vice president- ESAI, Mistral Solutions. "Partnering with SiMa.ai gives our customers access to a purpose-built, industry-leading physical AI platform that delivers exceptional performance per watt. The combination of SiMa.ai's platform and Mistral's expertise in embedded systems, drones, robotics, and product engineering creates a powerful foundation for delivering intelligent edge solutions across multiple industries."

Availability

The reference design will be available to qualified drone OEMs and system integrators in Q3 2026. Interested parties contact SiMa.ai.

About SiMa.ai

SiMa.ai is a leader in Physical AI, delivering a purpose-built, software-centric platform that brings best-in-class performance, power efficiency, and ease of use to Physical AI applications. The company is focused on scaling Physical AI across robotics, automotive, drones, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, smart vision, and healthcare. Learn more at www.sima.ai.

About Mistral Solutions

Mistral Solutions, a subsidiary of AXISCADES, is a leading embedded systems and product engineering company headquartered in Bangalore, India, with deep expertise in drone design, defence electronics, and industrial systems. Mistral has delivered complex hardware-software solutions for defence, aerospace, and commercial customers across India and globally. www.mistralsolutions.com

SOURCE SiMa.ai