SiMa.ai Wins Edge AI + Vision Alliance 2026 Product of the Year for Modalix SoM

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SiMa.ai, a leader in Physical AI, today announced it has been named the winner of the "Best Edge AI Board" by the Edge AI + Vision Alliance's 2026 Product of the Year Awards — recognizing breakthrough innovation where machine intelligence meets real-world applications.

"We are moving from passive edge to Physical AI — where machines reason and act autonomously in the real world. Being recognized by the Edge AI and Vision Alliance affirms what SiMa.ai was founded to deliver: high performance without the power drain, and a true platform for this transition. Our purpose-built Modalix MLSoC, paired with Palette, our software suite, addresses the full spectrum of use cases — from computer vision to reasoning-based analytics. Combined with our deep partner collaboration, we are enabling customers across industries to get to market faster and more efficiently," said Durga Peddireddy, Vice President of Product Management & Partnerships, SiMa.ai.

This recognition builds on the momentum of SiMa.ai's Modalix™ MLSoC System-on-Module (SoM), launched in 2025. Modalix powers generative AI (GenAI), computer vision, and machine learning (ML) inference at the edge, combining Arm-based compute, advanced vision processing, and high-bandwidth I/O into a single, low-power module designed for power-constrained environments.

Physical AI deployments often face significant hurdles, including high power consumption, thermal limits, and the need for expensive hardware redesigns. The Modalix platform addresses these challenges by allowing customers to modernize existing systems quickly, bringing powerful AI closer to the data source without requiring a total infrastructure overhaul.

By enabling advanced perception, multimodal reasoning, and real-time decision-making directly on-device, the platform eliminates the need for high-power GPU hardware. This efficiency unlocks scalable deployments across industrial automation, robotics, and intelligent video applications.

The Edge AI + Vision Alliance brings together leading multinational companies and emerging innovators, connecting thousands of technical professionals across the industry. As the winner of the "Best Edge AI Board" category for the 2026 Product of the Year Awards, SiMa.ai is recognized for Modalix's ability to deliver efficient, high-performance Physical AI at the edge in under 10W.

About SiMa.ai

SiMa.ai is a leader in Physical AI, delivering a purpose-built, software-centric platform that brings best-in-class performance, power efficiency, and ease of use to Physical AI applications. Focused on scaling Physical AI across robotics, automotive, industrial automation, aerospace & defense, smart vision, and healthcare, SiMa.ai is led by seasoned technologists and backed by top-tier investors. Headquartered in San Jose, California. Learn more at www.sima.ai.

SOURCE SiMa.ai