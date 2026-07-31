SimpleC Brings Personalized Daily Support for Aging and Dementia Into the Home

Beginning August 1, 2026, individuals and families will be able to access SimpleC's personalized Companion platform directly for use at home.

ATLANTA, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SimpleC, a leader in personalized behavioral and cognitive care, today announced that beginning August 1, 2026, individuals and families will be able to access its Companion platform directly for use at home.

For more than 20 years, SimpleC has partnered with senior care providers to deliver personalized support that improves engagement, independence, and quality of life. Beginning August 1, families will be able to access that same proven platform directly, bringing personalized daily support, meaningful engagement, and stronger family connection into the home.

The direct-to-consumer offering is designed to support older adults, people living with Alzheimer's disease and related dementias, individuals managing other complex health conditions, and the family members and caregivers who support them.

"Most people want to remain independent while staying connected to the people, routines, and experiences that give their lives meaning," said Kevin Henze, CEO of SimpleC. "Making SimpleC available directly to families allows us to deliver personalized support where many people most want to receive it—in their own homes."

A Companion Designed Around the Individual

Unlike one-size-fits-all consumer technologies that focus on a single function, SimpleC delivers personalized daily support built around the individual. Every Companion experience is personalized to reflect each person's unique routines, relationships, interests, abilities, preferences, life story, and care needs

Depending on the individual's needs, the SimpleC Companion experience may include:

Personalized daily routines, reminders, and meaningful activities;

Favorite music, family photographs, messages from loved ones, and meaningful videos;

Voice and video calling with secure family messaging;

Wellness content, encouragement, and healthy habit reinforcement;

Life-story content centered around important people, places, experiences, and milestones;

Cognitive activities and brain games;

AI-powered companionship, conversation, and personalized guidance; and

Family communication and care coordination tools that help loved ones stay connected, informed, and actively involved in the individual's care.

Personalized Daily Support That Promotes Independence

SimpleC is designed to do more than keep people connected. It delivers personalized behavioral and cognitive support that helps reinforce familiar routines, encourage healthy behaviors, strengthen family relationships, and promote independence over time.

For family caregivers, SimpleC offers a powerful tool to remain actively involved—even when work, distance, or other responsibilities make it difficult to be physically present each day.

"Independence doesn't mean managing aging or a complex condition alone," Henze said. "It means providing personalized support that respects each person's identity, relationships, care needs, and preferred way of living."

Available Beginning August 1

Beginning August 1, 2026, individuals and families will be able to access SimpleC directly and create a personalized Companion experience for themselves or someone they support.

To learn more about SimpleC's direct-to-consumer offering or to get started, submit a brief interest form at www.simplec.com. An experienced care team member will contact you to understand your needs and help create a personalized Companion experience.

About SimpleC

SimpleC is a digital health company delivering personalized behavioral and cognitive care that helps older adults live healthier, more engaged, and more independent lives. The company's platform combines behavioral science, personalized content, therapeutic programming, family engagement, and connected-care technology to reinforce healthy routines, improve quality of life, and extend support between clinical visits.

SimpleC serves individuals, families, healthcare organizations, home care providers, and senior living communities, helping people age with greater confidence, dignity, and connection at home and in care settings.

Media Contact:

Ingrid Ferbert

SimpleC Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE SimpleC